‘Real Housewives’ Star Reacts to Rumors Bravo Pulled the Plug on Show

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” star Taleen Marie is dispelling the rumors. Taleen tweeted, “Not true,” in response to a fan account’s October 8 post, “Word on the street is that #RHODubai cancellation is about to be announced. Shame, I actually really liked these girls and enjoyed both seasons.”

“🙏 I was not ready. The word on the street of often wrong and I’m glad it is. Definitely need more Queen Taleen on our screens,” the original poster added after hearing from the TAL Fitness founder.

Taleen joined Chanel Ayan, Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury for RHODubai’s its second season, which premiered in June 2024, nearly two years after the first season ended in September 2022.

Bravo has yet to announce the fate of the newest “Housewives” series, and only official franchise to be set outside of the United States. It is not uncommon for the network to wait a while after a season ends to announce production has started on a new season. “Dubai” is not alone, as the network has yet to share news about the future of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” either.

Caroline Brooks Accused Taleen Marie of ‘Begging’ to Be On RHODubai

One of Taleen’s storylines on RHODubai season 2 was her turbulent friendship with Caroline Brooks, who she’s known for a decade. Taleen was introduced to the RHODubai ladies through Brooks (making a guest appearance in season 1), but her growing friendships with the other women led to a fight between the two.

During the season, Brooks called Taleen a “beggar” to the other ladies, saying in a confessional “She begged me to be in my friendship group. Stanbury’s birthday party last year: ‘Please, babe, I really want to be there.’ Lesa’s fashion show, ‘Please, babe, I really want to go.’ Taleen begged me to be on television. That’s honestly what she begged for. I don’t want to say the show, but that’s what she begged for.'”

Brooks’ comments came up at the season 2 reunion, where Taleen said, “Apparently 105 times you said on Entertainment Tonight I said ‘Please, please, please, can I please be on the show.'”

Taleen added that, although she did want to be on the show, “I was also hesitant. It was not an overnight decision. For you to go to press and say that I begged you 105 times? I don’t be for s***.”

One Housewife Did Not Return for RHODubai Season 2

Taleen was the only new RHODubai cast member, joining the entire season 1 cast with one exception. Nina Ali announced she would not be returning to filming for RHODubai season 2 in a January 2023 Instagram post.

“I’m grateful to the network, Andy Cohen, and the team at Truly Original for welcoming me into this extended family and for embracing the diversity of riches Dubai has to offer,” Ali wrote. “2023 has already brought many exciting opportunities my way, including an emerging new business, new home and new adventures, so for now I’ll be moving my attention away from the show to allow myself the space to focus on new challenges. I wish my fellow Housewives all the best moving forward. I’ll be cheering you on! ♥️ 💫.”

