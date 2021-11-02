Fans Are Outraged Over ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’

On November 1, 2021, Andy Cohen made an appearance on “Today” where he made a big announcement: a new “Real Housewives” franchise is in the works.

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international ‘Housewives’ series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” executive producer Cohen said in a press release, according to Page Six. Cohen has not shared which ladies will be cast on the first season of the show, but it is set to air on Bravo in 2022.

While fans were anticipating the launch of a new city for the show, many had been thinking it would be another major city in the United States, such as Nashville. Fans have been reacting to the news that the new series will take place in Dubai, and many are outraged at the decision — and some have vowed not to tune in when the show premieres next year.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Have Said That They Will Not Be Watching the Upcoming ‘RHODubai’ Season

Following Cohen’s announcement, a Reddit thread was started to discuss the news. Many fans expressed disgust over the decision to film in Dubai, and many have vowed not to watch the upcoming season.

“I will not be watching this and find this incredibly irresponsible of Universal television. Dubai is home to slavery in addition to other human rights atrocities. I don’t care how ‘glamorous’ it is, we have a responsibility not to support that city and country,” wrote one Redditor.

“Dubai is run by slave labour. It’s criminal to be gay in Dubai, like death penalty criminal. Women are subjugated by the State. This is a terrible idea,” added another.

“Won’t be watching this,” wrote a third.

“Not feeling the glamorization of a country that totally lacks in human rights for women, uses slave labor, and has the death penalty for gay people. How can they even film with alcohol illegal and other strict laws on conduct like no swearing in public?” a fourth person added.

Some Fans Have Expressed Excitement Over the New Franchise

As is with just about every major television announcement, there are varying opinions on the matter. The same goes for the new “Housewives” franchise. Several fans expressed their excitement over the upcoming season — and many are already predicting who might be part of the cast.

“As someone from the Middle East who knows how lavish some Dubai housewives live…I just know this is gonna be AMAZING,” wrote one Redditor in support of “RHODubai.”

“So exciting! I’ve been with my husband quite a few times and it’s an amazing place. Perfect for ‘Housewives,'” added another.

“Please tell me it’s Caroline Stanbury!” added another, hoping that the “Ladies of London” star who moved to Dubai in 2016 will be part of the upcoming cast. Updates on who will be taking part of the show and its upcoming premiere date are expected in the coming months.

