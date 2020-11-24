New RHONY Star Reveals Dorinda Medley Contacted Her After Hiring

In a recent interview, new Real Housewives of New York member, Eboni K. Williams, revealed that Dorinda Medley contacted her after it was announced she would be joining the show.

According to People, during an appearance on RealiTea with Derek Z, Williams explained what went down in her DM’s. “The most surprising reach-out I had was from Dorinda Medley. Dorinda actually slid in my DMs to just simply say congratulations,” Williams revealed. “[She said,] ‘I think it is wonderful you’re being added to this cast. I hate that we won’t get to work together. But go get it.'”

Williams continued, saying that she was flattered by Medley’s message. “I thought that was extremely classy,” Williams said. “I think I’ve always enjoyed Dorinda on this franchise. I’m a fan of the franchise. I’ve seen every episode, some of them twice. And I thought for her to say that was just really, really a classy move.”

In October 2020, it was announced that Williams would be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New York for Season 13. Williams will be the first Black cast member on the show and will join current cast members Leah McSweeney, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan.

Dorinda Medley Revealed She Was Fired From ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

In August 2020, Medley announced on her Instagram page that she would not be coming back to the show for Season 13. “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…” Medley wrote on her Instagram page. “But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.”

However, it was later revealed that Medley did not, in fact, walk away from the show as she had made it seem: she was actually fired. During an October appearance on former costar Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, Just B, Medley admitted that it was not a “mutual decision” for her to exit the show. “I was ready to go back. I was excited about going back. I was planning on going back, and I thought I would have a great year,” Medley told Frankel, as noted by Page Six. “I’m an old-fashioned girl. If you’re not waitressing and getting paid, you’re not waitressing, OK? You know what I’m saying? So at the end of the day, was it mutual? No.”

Eboni K. Williams Is a Bravo Fan

During an October 2020 interview with Glamour, new cast member Williams revealed that she is actually a huge Bravo fan. “I am an unapologetic and proud Bravo fan, and I’m a fan of the franchise,” Williams told Glamour. “I’ve been watching Real Housewives since it originated with Orange County some 15 or 16 years ago. I’ve seen every episode of RHONY as well, and RHONY really was always one of my favorite franchises because it represents boss women. New Yorkers, we have an edge.”

Williams continued, telling Glamour, “I’m a Southern transplant to New York, but I’ve been here for about six years now and it’s the tempo, it’s the pace, it’s the direct way in which we communicate with each other and get s*** done. That really attracted me to the franchise and the whole history of the vast majority of women that have held an apple.”

