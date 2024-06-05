Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces Long-Awaited Pregnancy At Age 40

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Eboni K. Williams is about to be a first-time mama.

The Bravo alum shared the big news on Instagram just two months before her due date. In photos posted to her page, Williams posed wearing a form-fitting white dress that hugged her baby bump. In another photo, she showed her bare bump, and a final pic had her dressed in a sheer white dress as she cradled her belly.

“Thank you God…” Williams captioned the photos. “Abundantly blessed and so excited to welcome my daughter to this world 🙏🏾💕.”

Williams, 40, used a sperm donor to become pregnant via in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to People magazine. She is due with her daughter in August, the outlet reported.

Williams was the first Black cast member on RHONY. She appeared in season 13, the franchise’s final season before a major cast reboot took place.

Here’s what you need to know:

Eboni K. Williams Was Vocal About Her Pregnancy Journey

Williams had been vocal about her pregnancy journey,

During a February 2023 appearance on “The View“, she talked bout her search for a sperm donor and noted that she paid extra to have a “known donor”. “At 18 my future child, God willing, will be able to know the name, identity, and last known location of their father,” she said on the ABC talk show.

The divorced attorney reality star shared his plans in a 2023 interview on the “Surface Level Podcast”.”I have an embryo transfer scheduled for this fall…

Williams told People she started the pregnancy process six years ago. She called her baby girl a “remarkable miracle.”

“I did one egg retrieval at 34 years old, not really having a clear intention on if I would use those eggs or when I would use the eggs,” Williams told the magazine. “And six years later, that one egg retrieval led to one genetically normal embryo which led to one successful embryo transfer and — one pregnancy later — I’ll soon have, God willing, one beautifully healthy baby girl. So, it really does feel like fate.”

Eboni K. Williams Received Received Love From Several Bravo Stars

Several Bravo stars showered Williams with congratulatory messages following her pregnancy announcement.

“SOOOOO HAPPY FOR YOU MY LOVE ,” 😍,” wrote “Real Housewives of Miami” star Guerdy Abraira.

“Omg!!!!! Congrats sweet heart!!!!!!” wrote “Southern Charm” alum Leva Bonaparte.

“Congratulations!!! Beautiful photos🙏🏽💕,” added “Shahs of Sunset” alum Reza Farahan.

“Congratulations my love!!!!!: wrote former ”Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff.

“Awwww yay!! Congrats gorgeous 💙,” added “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jackie Goldschneider.