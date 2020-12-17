Where The New RHONY Star Stands With Ramona Singer

During a recent interview, new Real Housewives of New York star Eboni K. Williams revealed where she stands with costar Ramona Singer, and what else viewers can expect from the upcoming season.

“As for me and Ramona, which I know people have waited with bated breath just to see how that relationship plays out — I am still figuring out me and Ramona,” Williams said during a December 14 episode of HollywoodLife’s TVTalk. “That’s what I’ll say about that.”

Williams continued, “The only thing I can tease is Ramona is Ramona, what can I say? Nobody’s walking on egg shells, and I can tell you there’s been a little bit of concern around that. They all have no fear… No one’s afraid to say s***. These are some grown a** women and that’s how we approach it. So, all of the drama that is expected or anticipated, it’s just a natural collision of what happens when you put five dynamos together.”

Eboni K. Williams Teased the Upcoming Season

While appearing on HollywoodLife’s TVTalk, Williams also teased what is going to happen during the upcoming season. “I know for a fact there’s going to be some things in my personal life and in Leah and Sonja’s personal development that are going to take people by surprise,” Williams revealed.

Williams also revealed that the cast has a lot more in common with each other than what meets the eye. “What I think they’ve been able to see is we have a lot more in common than it would appear on the surface,” Williams explained. “At the same time, I’m a very different woman. I’m not a woman that seeks approval, I don’t tolerate being hazed in new groups and this is no exception. I told them from jump that I would give them the exact same amount of respect they would give me.”

Eboni K. Williams Insisted That She’s Not ‘Replacing’ Anyone on ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

Even though Williams’ casting on The Real Housewives of New York was announced after Dorinda Medley was fired, she insists that she’s not “replacing” anyone. “There is no replacing Dorinda, there is no replacing Tinsley and there is certainly no replacing Bethenny [Frankel],” Wiliams said on HollywoodLife’s TVTalk. “This is all about evolution and addition rather than subtraction.”

In a November interview, Williams even revealed that Medley had reached out to her when she was cast for the show. According to People, during an appearance on RealiTea with Derek Z, Williams explained what went down in her DM’s. “The most surprising reach-out I had was from Dorinda Medley. Dorinda actually slid in my DMs to just simply say congratulations,” Williams revealed. “[She said,] ‘I think it is wonderful you’re being added to this cast. I hate that we won’t get to work together. But go get it.’”

Williams was extremely flattered by Medley’s kind words. “I thought that was extremely classy,” Williams said. “I think I’ve always enjoyed Dorinda on this franchise. I’m a fan of the franchise. I’ve seen every episode, some of them twice. And I thought for her to say that was just really, really a classy move.”

