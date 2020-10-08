New ‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Cast Member Announced

Grab some extra apples, because there’s a new Real Housewives of New York cast member in town.

According to TMZ, Eboni K. Williams will be joining The Real Housewives of New York for Season 13. Williams will be the first Black cast member to join The Real Housewives of New York. Williams told TMZ, “NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.”

Williams continued, telling TMZ, “Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

Williams Is an Attorney And a TV Host

Williams is both an attorney and TV host, which means that she’s comfortable in front of the camera and knows how to hold her own. According to People, Williams is the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News, and has also hosted for Fox Sports and Fox News Channel, among others.

Williams also has a law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. In 2017, Williams wrote a book called Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance & Success, according to People. Williams will be replacing Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer, who both exited the show recently.

Bravo confirmed William’s arrival to The Real Housewives of New York on their Instagram page on October 8. In the caption, they wrote, “There’s a new 🍎 of our eye! Welcome @ebonikwilliams to #RHONY!” Leah McSweeney commented on the post, leaving a string of heart-eye emojis. Luann de Lesseps also commented, leaving heart and clapping emojis.

Leah McSweeney Recently Called for More Diversity on ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

During an August interview with Page Six, Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney called for more diversity on the franchise. “I hope that there’s not only diversity of race, but an even deeper diversity of where someone lives or what their interests are,” McSweeney told Page Six. “I hope that there’s just more diversity all across the board because New Yorkers are not a monolith, obviously. I think that it is gonna head in that direction.”

During the interview, McSweeney also talked about what being an ally means to her. “In terms of being an ally,” she said. “I think it’s just like, acknowledging racism exists. That’s the other thing — people who say, ‘I don’t see color.’ I’m like, stop. Come on. That’s insane to say. I understand that’s a white person wanting to sound like they’re saying the right thing — it’s actually not the right thing to say — but they have good intentions.”

“We also need to draw a line where someone says something and it’s clearly a mistake, right?” McSweeney added, “Or [we need to ask ourselves], can they learn from it? So we have to see things in a nuanced way as well … I think, as uncomfortable as the discussion can be, people need to be able to feel like they can discuss it.”

