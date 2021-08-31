‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Set to Be a Guest Co-Host on ‘The View’

Eboni K. Williams really is coming for everything.

According to an August 30, 2021 report by Deadline, “The Real Housewives of New York” star is set to appear as a guest co-host on “The View” during its 25th season. As the talk show is looking to fill Meghan McCain’s seat, they will be testing out various conservative guest co-hosts to appear throughout the season every Friday. McCain has been on “The View” since 2017, but left this past July.

And, it looks like Williams won’t be the only Bravo star to appear on “The View.” According to the outlet, former “Southern Charm” star Cameran Eubanks will also be appearing as a guest co-host.

Season 25 of “The View” is set to return on September 7, 2021.

McCain Is a ‘Real Housewives’ Fan

It seems fitting that a “Real Housewives” star might take McCain’s place on “The View,” as McCain is a huge fan of the different franchises herself. Throughout the years, McCain has appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” alongside Andy Cohen a number of times.

However, it doesn’t seem like McCain is enjoying this season of “The Real Housewives of New York” too much. In a since-deleted tweet after the August 10, 2021, episode of the show, McCain ripped into the current cast, calling the episode “pure chaos.”

“This episode of #RHONY is just pure chaos and not in the good way,” McCain wrote in the tweet, which was captured by Reality Blurb before it was deleted. “I feel particularly bad for the one man at the dinner table tonight. This isn’t fun at all. It’s hard to watch and not why I like the housewives. Please bring back @DorindaMedley and blue stone manor already.”

The Future of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Seems to Be up in the Air Right Now

It’s a good thing that Williams already has a guest spot on “The View,” as it seems like the next season of “The Real Housewives of New York” is up in the air. This season, the franchise has faced a number of challenges, such as low ratings, a delayed reunion, and behind-the-scenes drama amongst the current cast.

And, according to an August 17 report by Radar Online, the franchise is rumored to be put on a “permanent hiatus.”

“There is still no confirmed date to shoot the reunion show after it being postponed twice,” a source revealed to the outlet at the time. “First, August 5th is canceled and now the September date has been canceled too. But even more concerning, there is no date to start filming season 14 on the books and talk about putting the show on permanent hiatus.”

The source also added, “The decision about the show’s future is no longer in the hands of Bravo. After all the accusations of racism the decision has gone all the way up to the top bosses at NBC. The gear is that the show is just too controversial now. Which is why there is talk about shutting it down until things cool off. The last thing they want to do is having this show poison the entire franchise.”

Viewers can catch the season finale of “The Real Housewives of New York” on Tuesday, August 31, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

