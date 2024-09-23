Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Gives Birth to First Child at Age 41

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Eboni K. Williams has given birth to her first child. The baby girl, whose name is Liberty Alexandria Williams, was born in August, according to an Instagram post shared by Williams on September 23.

“Forevermore, I’m changed,” the former reality television star captioned her post. “I’m responsible for ensuring her wellbeing and that Liberty enhances the spaces she occupies. ⁣This little girl has been born into significant privilege. ⁣Thus, she holds significant responsibility. ⁣As her ancestor, Toni Morrison tasked her…⁣ Since she has been born free, her birth assignment is to now free somebody else,” she continued.