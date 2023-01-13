RHONY Alum Says She Has ‘All of the Evidence’ to Combat Ramona Singer’s Claims

“Real Housewives of New York City” personality Eboni K. Williams joined the show for its thirteen season, which premiered in 2020. Williams spoke about her co-star Ramona Singer during a December 2022 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge. In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, the former “Fox News Specialists” co-host mentioned Singer’s November 2022 appearance on Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality with the King,” where she claimed the lawyer went to human resources about her behavior and stated that she was “a racist.” Singer also alleged that her RHONY co-stars were nervous to film with Williams as she “would say things and give interviews that she shouldn’t have given.” In addition, the 66-year-old asserted that the cast was going to start filming RHONY season 14 “until [Williams] made some accusations that weren’t true about [Singer].”

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, Williams refuted Singer’s claims. The 39-year-old stated that many of her co-star’s comments on King’s podcast “were not flat out true.”

“I have no idea what possessed Ramona to go on any show, let alone Carlos’ show, and just tell such lies and create such narrative that she knew I literally have emails, receipts, all of the evidence, literally in the world to combat everything she said,” said the reality television personality.

Eboni K. Williams Claimed Ramona Singer’s Behavior Got Her Fired

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared she does not believe Singer thought about the possibility of Williams having evidence that would prove her claims were false. Williams agreed with the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star and claimed that “Ramona has a blanket way in which she deals with everyone,” which led her to be fired from RHONY. As fans are aware, Singer announced she will not longer be a part of the RHONY franchise and was not interested in appearing in the upcoming spinoff series, “RHONY Legacy.”

“It’s really to her detriment and I think this is the first time with all of us being fired, like let’s just tell the truth, I don’t know why that is so taboo to say, we all got fired. Okay and then the network has moved on. And this is the first time that there has been consequences of how Ramona played the game, this isn’t about how she quote did to me. It’s the way she handled the whole situation,” asserted Williams.

Eboni K. Williams Gave an Update on Her Friendship with Sonja Morgan

During a December 2022 interview with ExtraTV, Williams gave an update on her relationship with her former RHONY castmates. She shared she has maintained communication with Sonja Morgan. She explained that she adores the 59-year-old and asserted that they have “a lot in common when it comes to family values, love, exquisite taste, and humor.”

“Sonja just texted me two days ago. She’s just such a doll, and texted ‘I miss you Merry Christmas.’ She’s spending time with her family in Virginia, and I adore Sonja,” said Williams.

In the ExtraTV interview, the lawyer also shared her thoughts about Bethenny Frankel’s podcast “ReWives with Bethenny Frankel.” She explained that she did not find Frankel’s decision to launch a Bravo-focused podcast hypocritical, even though she has previously voiced her issues about RHONY.

“We are in the business of ad sales, we are in the business of content creation, Bethenny Frankel is absolutely paramount and essential to the RHONY of it all,” asserted Williams.