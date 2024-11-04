‘Real Housewives’ Ex Posts Cryptic Message After Family News

Teddi Mellencamp’s husband Edwin Arroyave posted a cryptic message to Instagram hours after she announced she was filing for divorce from him.

In a series of posts to his Instagram story on November 3, 2024, Arroyave first noted that he “finally got some rest” after only sleeping for three hours per night recently.

Arroyave also posted a photo at a Hot 8 Yoga studio to tout the importance of “rituals.” “You’re not always going to be motivated or inspired. That’s where rituals & habits come in. Having good habits is what will get you through your dark days,” the 47-year-old businessman wrote.

The father of four also shared that he was headed to church with Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 4, his three youngest children, whom he shares with Mellencamp.

Arroyave’s posts in the days leading up to Mellencamp’s announcement were positive. In one video shared on Instagram, he talked about how important exercise was for the body and mind. In another, he wrote about the power of positive thinking. “I can attest, life is definitely going to punch you in the face. You just need to push forward and focus on the things you can control,” he added.

Edwin Arroyave Was By His Wife’s Side Days Before She Announced Their Marriage Was Over

On November 2, Mellencamp stunned her social media followers when she announced the end of her marriage to Arroyave after 13 years.

In an all-black Instagram post, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a solo message, unlike the joint breakup messages that several of her former co-stars have posted in recent months. “After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” Mellencamp wrote. “My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.”

The former Bravo star admitted she didn’t want to make a “public statement” but felt it was necessary to protect her family from “speculation and rumors.” She didn’t mention Arroyave at all in her message.

One week prior, Arroyave had been by his wife’s side when she was the emcee at a gala for the Melanoma Research Foundation. Mellencamp was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in October 2022, per People magazine,

In an Instagram post, Arroyave shared several photos from the evening, including one of him dipping his wife back as he held her in his arms, and another of the two kissing on the lips.

“I always say life and pain are inseparable,” Arroyave captioned the pics before adding that he was proud of his wife for using her pain to embrace the “greater good.” He joked that he loved his wife so much that he skipped the Rams football game to attend the gala with her

Fans reacted in the comment section.

“How do you go from this to divorce?” one commenter asked.

“Wife files for divorce one week later. 😱,” another noted.

“Yes 😢 so sad. The math is not mathing!” another chimed in.

Teddi Mellencamp Was Still Wearing Her Wedding Ring After Announcing Her Divorce

Despite the split, Mellencamp has not taken off one of the expensive rings her estranged husband gave her over their 15-year relationship. In photos posted by People magazine hours after she announced her divorce, Mellencamp was seen taking a phone call while walking outdoors in Los Angeles. Her diamond wedding ring was clearly visible in the snaps.

Mellencamp owns multiple time rings that her husband gifted to her. According to BravoTV.com, her engagement ring features three diamonds on a gold band. She also received a three-stone diamond ring set on a gold band when she married Arroyave in 2011. For their 10th wedding anniversary, Mellencamp’s husband gifted her with another massive, diamond sparkler that she showed off on social media.