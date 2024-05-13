Fan-Favorite HGTV Star Accepts Honorary Doctorate Degree

HGTV star Egypt Sherrod has a lot to celebrate. Not only did Sherrod get to enjoy Mother’s Day on May 12, 2024, but one day earlier the “Married to Real Estate” star traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where she was presented with an honorary doctorate degree.

“So today I did a thing…… I got a PhD!! Stillman College presented me with an Honorary Doctorate. Now shall I go by Dr. Egypt Sherrod or Egypt Sherrod PhD?? Prepare to be sick of me!!! 🤣🤣🤣 For the record, I recognize there are those who study years for this. But I am honored the trustees, board and students deemed my life’s work, and mastery of my areas worthy of a PhD. 🙏🏽,” Sherrod wrote in the caption of her May 11 Instagram post.

Prior to her doctorate, Sherrod earned a Bachelor of Arts in Radio and Television from Temple University in 1996, with additional studies at New York University.

In addition to accepting her degree at Stillman’s commencement, Sherrod gave the keynote speech at the ceremony. “I want to tell you that it does not matter how you got here, it’s that you’re here,” Sherrod told the graduates during her uplifting remarks, “and your time is now.”

Fans Congratulate Egypt Sherrod on Her Honorary Doctorate

Fans took to Sherrod’s comment section to share their congratulatory messages with the star.

“Yes girl! Congrats! So happy for you- how exciting! Dr Sherrod has a nice ring to it,” HGTV star Taniya Nayak commented.

“Soooo proud of you 😍 😍 😍 😍 You inspire many. Keep up the greatness. By the way, you looked sexy up on that stage 😜,” another user wrote.

“Wow!!! You look so stunning in your robe and cap. They need to let you keep it to wear every now and then. PHD sounds just right to me. CONGRATULATIONS GIRL!!! You rock!!! When I showed my husband your content one time, he said, ‘Isn’t that the lady we used to watch on HGTV??’ Yeah, we watched you til the wheels fell off 🤣 🤣,” a second fan added.

“Proud of you!! 👏🏽 👏🏽 Been following you since radio days 🔥 🔥 You da Best Queen!!! Congratulations Dr. Egypt PhD!!!” a third fan commented.

Mike Jackson Shared a Mother’s Day Tribute to Egypt Sherrod

After earning her doctorate, Sherrod’s husband and “Married to Real Estate” co-host Mike Jackson took a moment to celebrate her accomplishment and honor her on Mother’s Day.

“I/we’ve been celebrating this amazing woman all weekend. Sending a huge Mothers Day shout out to my beautiful wife. A true super woman. A trailblazer. @egyptsherrod I still everything you, cause I love you isn’t enough. Our daughters are blessed to have you in their life. Happy Mothers Day. Keep up the greatness,” Jackson wrote in a May 12 Instagram post, alongside photos of Sherrod from the Stillman College commencement and across the years.

Sherrod is the mother of three children. Together, she and Jackson have two daughters, Kendall, 12, and Harper, 5, and Sherrod has one older daughter, Simone, from a previous relationship. Simone celebrated her own college graduation in May 2023.

