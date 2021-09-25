Eileen Davidson Says RHOBH Cast Is ‘Crucifying’ Erika Jayne

As Eileen Davidson once said, she may be an actress, but it doesn’t mean she’ll stick to the script.

During a recent appearance on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast, Davidson admitted that she wasn’t a fan of how the current cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been treating Erika Girardi this season.

“If she’s guilty or she’s not, that’s going to come out one way or the other, but I think it’s kind of ugly when everybody’s jumping on this bandwagon of wanting to crucify her or say she did it when we don’t know, we just don’t know,” Davidson admitted on a September 24, 2021, episode of the podcast. “No matter how it looks, nobody really knows.”

Davidson continued, “And when it comes out, I’m sure she’ll have to pay the price if she’s guilty. Until then, she’s a human being, and to watch her go through that and how it’s affecting her and how it’s affecting all the women is uncomfortable.”

During her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Davidson was good friends with Girardi, as well as Lisa Rinna . Davidson was a cast member of the franchise during seasons five through seven.

Another One of Girardi’s Former Costars Recently Stuck up for Her

Davidson isn’t the only former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star who seems to be on Girardi’s side. During an August 2021 episode of her podcast, Teddi Mellencamp maintained that Girardi is “such a good friend.”

“Erika has always been such a good friend,” Mellencamp said during an episode of her podcast, Teddi’s Tea Pod. “She’s the first person to reach out if she knows you’re not feeling well or something’s going on, and she is such a good listener, and she gives great advice. But when it comes to her, she’s just not that open. So we want to be there to support her one million percent.”

During the episode, Mellencamp also slammed Sutton Stracke for wanting to distance herself from Girardi this season. “You don’t sign up for a reality television show if you’re worried about your reputation,” Mellencamp said. “You just don’t. Your reputation isn’t going up from being a Housewife.”

Girardi Will Allegedly Tell All at the Upcoming ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Reunion

According to Andy Cohen, Girardi will be revealing a lot more about her current legal situation and ongoing divorce during the upcoming Season 11 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion.

“The drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved all the other ladies,” Cohen said about Girardi during a September 13, 2021 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Andy Cohen Live. “I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day, and the last 90 minutes was a spirited conversation about the case and what’s going on.”

Cohen also revealed, “She answers everything … the viewers had amazing questions, and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling. I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. We spoke about everything.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

