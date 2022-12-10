RHOBH Star Sings With Husband’s Ex-Wife in Suprising Video

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum shared a surprising video with fans.

Eileen Davidson was a cast member on the Bravo reality show for three seasons and appeared as a guest on several others. The soap actress is married to actor /former tennis pro Vincent Van Patten.

On RHOBH season 6, the timeline for the beginning of Davidson’s relationship with Van Patten was questioned by Lisa Vanderpump, as the two were both married to other people when they met on the set of “The Young and the Restless” in the early 2000s.

Fast forward a couple of decades and all appears to be well for Davidson and her husband’s ex-wife.

Eileen Davidson Sang ‘I Will Survive’ With Her Husband’s Ex-Wife, Betsy Russell

Before marrying Davidson in 2003, Van Patten was married to Betsy Russell from 1989 until 2001. The exes share two sons together, while Davidson and Van Patten also have a son, Jesse.

For Thanksgiving 2022, Van Patten’s ex-spouse and current wife proved that they have a modern family when they all spent the day together – and teamed up to perform a surprising song. In a post on her Instagram page, Davidson shared a video of her and Russell singing the female empowerment anthem, “I Will Survive” during a round of karaoke. The 1978 Gloria Gaynor disco song is about surviving after getting out of a bad relationship.

On December 3, 2022, Davidson captioned the video with, “A little late but a couple Thanksgiving Day karaoke highlights! Especially singing ‘I Will Survive’ with my husband’s ex [Betsy Russell].”

You can see the video here.

Fans were intrigued by the clip. One asked Davidson if cocktails were involved. “Wow. Tell us more,” another wrote.

There Were Rumors That Eileen Davidson Broke Up Vincent Van Patten’s First Marriage

Davidson was married to fellow soap actor Jon Lindstrom when she first met Van Patten, who was married to Russell at the time. After meeting on Y&R, the two married co-stars shared a kiss on set.

Davidson denied ever cheating on Lindstrom – or stealing Van Patten from his first wife. On RHOBH she admitted that she was always “respectful” of the fact that both she and Van Patten were married. “He and I, we had a friendship for a long time,” she said. Davidson revealed she and Van Patten eventually “kind of fell in love” and she told her husband that they had a “situation” and needed to separate.

According to Radar Online, Lindstrom filed for divorce from Davidson in November 2000, and Russell divorced Van Patten in 2001. The outlet reported that before their divorces, Davidson and Van Patten were spotted getting cozy in Las Vegas.

Despite the timeline, all has appeared to be well between Davidson and her husband’s ex for a long time. In a Mother’s day blog post, Russell even thanked Davidson for being a great stepmom while helping to raise her two sons.

“Eileen Davidson who has loved my boys like her own and been everything to them that I could have wished for in a second mother,” she wrote.

In a 2015 blog for Bravo, Davidson also paid tribute to Russell. “The boys’ mom, Betsy Russell, has been absolutely incredible,” she wrote. “We’ve had challenging times, because of our different parenting styles, but we’ve worked together to raise these boys and have become good friends in the process.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back