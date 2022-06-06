Former RHOBH Star & Her Husband Land TV Show Together

A “Real Housewives” star will go “Beyond Salem” for a second time, but this time she’s bringing a special co-star along for the ride.

According to BravoTV.com, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Eileen Davidson will return for the second chapter of the Peacock soap, “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.”

Loretta Devine, Colton Little, Victoria Grace, and more will also join the supersized cast that includes previously announced stars Kristian Alfonso, Peter Reckell, Deidre Hall, and Steve Burton, according to Deadline.

The synopsis for the upcoming chapter describes “an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe” with “larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama — and it all connects back to a plot that longtime DOOL fans will surely remember.”

Eileen Davidson Shared the News That Her Husband Will Co-Star With Her on the New Season of ‘Beyond Salem’

Davidson is a familiar face to both soap opera and reality TV fans. Since the 1980s, she has starred in a slew of daytime dramas including “The Young & the Restless,” “Santa Barbara,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “The Bold & the Beautiful,” per IMDb. In 2021, she reprised her “Days of Our Lives” role as Kristen DeMera for the first installment of “Beyond Salem.” For the first go-around she reunited with her RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna, who played Billie Reed on the original show, but this time her real-life husband, Vince Van Patten, will join her.

In an Instagram post shared with her fans, Davidson posted a story about the new season and wrote, “Let the games begin! Again!” She also tagged the Peacock TV Instagram account and her husband Van Patten’s page.

Rinna commented on the post with an all-caps “YAY!”

Eileen Davidson’s Husband is From a Famous Acting Family

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans may recall Van Patten’s cameos on early seasons of the Bravo reality show, but he isn’t an ordinary Housewives husband. He actually comes from a famous acting family and is an actor himself. Vince is the son of late actor Dick Van Patten (“Eight is Enough”), his aunt is Joyce Van Patten (“The Bad News Bears”) and his cousin is Grace Van Patten (“Nine Perfect Strangers”).

As a teen, Van Patten appeared on several TV shows in the 1970s, including “Nanny and the Professor,” “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father,” and “Apple’s Way” per IMDb. He was also in consideration for a “Six Million Dollar Man” spinoff in the 1970s.

“You’re always looking to get a big series, as an actor,” he told Card Player Lifestyle. “I had a two-hour special called ‘The Bionic Boy,’ and I think I was 19 at the time, and shot it and just ended up doing it. But Lee Majors at the time said, “I just want to tell you, Vince, I’m not going to let this go to series. Because I did it with ‘Bionic Woman,’—and he goes, and that took away a little bit from, you know, his show—’I’m just going to be honest, I’m not going to let it go,’ even though the producers were saying that. So at least he told me up front. And then I moved on and I went to the tennis world after that.”

Van Patten took a hiatus from acting to focus on his career as a pro tennis career, he told the outlet. At one point, he was Top 25 player in the world, despite being a self-taught tennis player with no coach. He later returned to acting and met his wife while working on “The Young & the Restless.” Most recently he’s worked as a commentator on the World Poker Tour.

“Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” drops July 11, with new episodes each day through July 15.

