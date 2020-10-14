RHOC Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Admits to Non-Existent Sex Life With Boyfriend

During Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, viewers will be introduced to a new Housewife named Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. And, even though she’s new, Vargas is already bringing the entertainment.

During the sneak peek trailer for Season 15, Vargas drops a bombshell confession to the other ladies: she and her boyfriend, Jimmy, have never had sex. During the sneak peek, Vargas says, “Jimmy and I have a very intimate relationship, we just don’t have sex.” However, there might be a good reason for this, as Vargas was still legally married during the time of filming.

According to Distractify, Vargas’ divorce from ex-husband Bernt Bodal was finalized in July 2020. Some of Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County was filmed in late 2019. The two were married for 20 years, according to Distractify, and her husband was a very successful businessman as the CEO of American Seafoods.

Currently, little is known about her boyfriend, Jimmy, but viewers will soon find out more about him during this upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Vargas Was Happy to Get Divorced

According to Us Weekly, Vargas posted to her Instagram stories in July when her divorce paperwork was finalized. “You know, I don’t know how I’m feeling today. I’m excited but I’m sad and I – it’s the end of an era – I was with the guy for 20 years. 17 years but divorcing for three,” Vargas said to her followers on Instagram stories, according to Us Weekly. “20 years total of my life and I’m happy but it’s a failure. … I paid an arm and a leg to get divorced and to get what I thought I needed … and here we are transitioning to a new phase in my life and I’m excited.”

According to her bio on Bravo’s website, Vargas’ journey through her divorce will be documented on the show this season. Bravo also reveals that her relationship with her boyfriend “causes a lot of speculation from the women,” which viewers can see in the trailer for the upcoming season.

Vargas Has Posted About ‘Reclaiming Her Inner Strength” on Her Instagram Page

In a July 2020 Instagram post, Vargas talked about “reclaiming her inner strength,” which could be alluding to her divorce process. In the caption, Vargas wrote, “It’s never too late to reclaim your inner diva and reclaim your inner strength. Follow your passion! The rest will figure itself out. If I can do it, anybody can do it—it’s possible. Now it’s your turn, so go for it. It’s never too late to become what you always wanted to be. Stay strong ladies and love one another deeply.”

Vargas posted another inspiring message on her Instagram page in December 2018. Vargas posed in front of her Christmas tree, writing in the caption, “Merry Christmas Everyone! This season is going to be different for me in a positive way. I’ve been focusing so much energy on work but I decided to instead focus on giving back 100% to those I know & love and those I don’t know & still love💝💝💝. Thank you to everyone who has believed in my passion from the beginning. I truly appreciate you..you know who you are.”

