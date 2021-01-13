RHOC Cast Member Questions Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Sobriety

During a recent interview, Real Housewives of Orange County star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas revealed that she has doubts about the legitimacy of costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s sobriety.

“Being sober, the word sober has many meanings,” Vargas told E! on January 12. “And when you say you’re sober you have to be sober from everything, not just alcohol. So she may not be drinking, but I don’t think she is sober. That is what I’m going to say about that.”

Vargas continued, suggesting that the star may just be “confused.” Vargas told E!, “Braunwyn’s a very interesting woman. I don’t necessarily think it’s a storyline, I think she’s just really confused and trying to find her way. Having seven children and living in one house, you kind of probably lose yourself. So watching her go through her transitions all year have been difficult for me because my sister Anna has addiction problems and I’ve lived with my sister being addicted her whole life and blaming others for her problems. And to watch Braunwyn do the exact same thing, it hurt my heart.”

Vargas also added that she does want to see Burke recover. “I wanted to watch her heal but instead she just kept digging herself in bigger, bigger holes and causing more chaos within her family unit. So it was very hard to watch her and what she was doing to her family this season. And I think that right now maybe because she’s come out as liking women, maybe that will heal her heart and she won’t feel the need to cause so much chaos within her family unit. That’s what my hope is for her.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Revealed That She Is an Alcoholic During This Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

At the beginning of this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Burke revealed that she is an alcoholic, and throughout the season viewers have watched her journey to sobriety. During the first episode of the season, Burke sat down with co-star Emily Simpson and admitted that she had an alcohol dependence. Burke revealed to Simpson, “You called me out on my drinking last year, and instead of taking it to heart, I really pushed you away. Basically, I think I just got angry at you, and I came up with reasons to be mad because that was easier.” Burke also told Simpson that the last few months have been hard for her, and that her trip to Miami was especially dark.

In a following confessional interview during the premiere, Burke said, “I don’t know if it’s divine intervention, but for the first time in my life I can say, ‘My name is Braunwyn and I’m an alcoholic.’”

Another ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Also Doubted Burke’s Sobriety

During a December 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kelly Dodd dropped a bombshell claim, as she said she believed that Burke’s sobriety was just for a storyline. “I don’t think that she had seven kids so she could ‘not drink’ and I know her well enough that this was a pre-plotted thing that she wanted to do to get her own show,” Dodd said while on Watch What Happens Live.

Dodd continued, adding more fuel to the fire. “She wanted to get her own show, her talent agent told her to stop drinking,” Dodd said. “It’s all contrived. I don’t believe that she is a real alcoholic, no. You’ll see it after on at the end of the show, what happens. It’s really good.”

