Real Housewives Rip Into New Cast Member’s Relationship

Even though this is only Elizabeth Vargas’ first season on The Real Housewives of Orange County, it already seems like her castmates have a lot to say about her.

During a sneak peek for the November 18 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, stars Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter shared their thoughts on Vargas’ relationship with her boyfriend, Jimmy. Earlier in the season, Vargas revealed that she and her boyfriend have never had sex because, at the time of filming, she was still legally married and in the process of getting a divorce

During the clip, Simpson tells Kirschenheiter, “Elizabeth and I went to the sauna the other day and she was telling me that she wanted to get her eggs frozen, ’cause she thought she might want to have a child. But she’s with Jimmy, and she introduces Jimmy as like her boyfriend. So then I’m like, ‘Does he want to have kids too?’ And she said, ‘No, I don’t think so.'”

Simpson also revealed that Vargas’ boyfriend had told her husband that he doesn’t want kids, and that Vargas was also thinking about artificial insemination. As the two talk more about Vargas and her boyfriend, they question her relationship with him. “There’s a lot of weird stuff going on there,” Kirschenheiter says to Simpson. Simpson agrees, as they both slam her relationship as “weird.”

Viewers will get to see the rest of the episode play out on tonight’s Real Housewives of Orange County, which premieres at 9/8c on Bravo.

Vargas Recently Revealed an Update on Her Sex Life

Has Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Had Sex with Jimmy? | WWHLElizabeth Lyn Vargas from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is asked by a virtual audience member if she’s had sex yet with boyfriend Jimmy. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: http://bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: https://bravo.app.link/WatchWhatHappensLive-YT Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: https://www.bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: https://twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: https://www.facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr: http://bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch What Happens: Live'… 2020-10-29T02:30:03Z

During a recent October appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Vargas gave an update on her sex life with her boyfriend, Jimmy. “Yes, I can officially say that I am re-christened,” Vargas revealed on her Watch What Happens Live appearance. “Can’t you see me glow?” she added.

Vargas continued, explaining to viewers that she was nervous before she got intimate with Jimmy. “I was a little nervous. I mean, being with someone that long and not banging it out was kind of interesting,” Vargas said. “I was very patient and so was he, so the moment it kind of happened was just sort of, it just happened, and it was wonderful.”

Vargas Was Happy to Have Her Divorce Finalized

In July 2020, Vargas expressed to her followers on Instagram stories that she was happy for her divorce to be finalized. “You know, I don’t know how I’m feeling today. I’m excited but I’m sad and I – it’s the end of an era – I was with the guy for 20 years,” Vargas said on her stories, according to Us Weekly.

Vargas continued, “17 years but divorcing for three. 20 years total of my life and I’m happy but it’s a failure. … I paid an arm and a leg to get divorced and to get what I thought I needed … and here we are transitioning to a new phase in my life and I’m excited.”

READ NEXT: Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know