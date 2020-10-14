Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’ Net Worth: How She Made Her Money

On this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, viewers will get to know new Housewife, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. Vargas is the CEO of a music company, and could possibly be one of the wealthiest castmembers on The Real Housewives of Orange County yet.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vargas has an estimated net worth of $30 million. Vargas is the CEO of Edge Music Network, which she had described in the past as a “digital MTV.” During a 2016 interview with The Desert Sun, Vargas spoke more about what her platform offers. “We have one of the largest classic rock libraries,” Vargas said to The Desert Sun in 2016. “I had a deal with Eagle Rock (Entertainment, which owns the rights to concert and documentary films by the likes of the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Pink Floyd and The Who) even before Universal. They were acquired by Universal during the time I was doing the acquisition. They bought up EMI Interscope, Def Jam Records. So went I went big. I went everybody.”

According to The Desert Sun, Vargas licensed “all the music from Universal Music Group” in February of 2015. Vargas is an extremely successful entrepreneur, and viewers will get to learn more about her during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Vargas’ Ex-Husband Has an Even Higher Net Worth Than Her

According to Distractify, Vargas’ ex-husband, Bernt Bodal, has an estimated net worth of $200 million. Bodal is the CEO and large shareholder of American Seafoods, according to Distractify. The two were married for 20 years but recently finalized their divorce in July 2020. Vargas is currently dating someone named Jimmy, who will appear on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Vargas’ divorce from ex-husband Bodal will be one of her main storylines this season, according to Women’s Health Magazine. Vargas will join other Real Housewives of Orange County cast members who are also divorced, like Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter.

Vargas Is Honest About Her Business

Vargas is not secretive about being the CEO of a company and is open about her struggles. According to Us Weekly, Vargas opened up about her business on Instagram stories in July. “Edge Music was a failure,” Vargas said on her Instagram Stories, according to Us Weekly. “It’s not quite a failure yet but it’s on its way. I’m gonna pivot my life to a new direction to generate revenue – you know from things that I acquired – I can repurpose and you know.”

Vargas continued, writing, “Anyone that knocks you for trying to be successful or being a serial entrepreneur or trying a new venture, don’t listen to them. I mean I have people constantly throwing me under the bus, constantly trying to put me down for trying, constantly trying to eat at my soul and what I learned over the years is – you do you. Just do you and be happy with you and that’s what I’m learning. Just to be happy with me and do me, and I hope you guys do the same.”

On her Instagram page, Vargas has also given fans a sneak peek at what seems to be her latest business venture, Vargas Vodka. On September 8, Vargas posted a picture of the bottles, writing in the caption, “Rich in heritage, Vargas Vodka is inspired by the first Spanish explorers lured by the legend of Queen Califia, the emperor of the fabled island of California blessed with an abundance of gold protected by soldier griffins–guardians of the divine.”

READ NEXT: RHOC Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Admits to Non-Existent Sex Life With Boyfriend