Former RHOC Star Talks ‘Devastating’ Time on the Show

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is opening up about her experience on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

During an Oct. 13 appearance on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real With the Housewives” podcast, Vargas shared more about her time on RHOC, and how it affected her.

“I was going through a major divorce, in a sexless relationship and miserable and then I get this gig on the Housewives and I’m like, ‘I must be perfect for them because like this can’t get any worse,'” Vargas explained on the podcast. “So, to have them film me during that devastating time was very hard.”

Vargas continued, “There’s a lot of haters and trolls and I never experienced such negativity. I think a lot of people when you’re down, they like to kick you even harder, and so having the ladies kick me harder on the show was just even worse because I thought, I get this gig working with these amazing women and then they’re just smashing me left and right, so, that was devastating.”

Vargas was only a member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during season 15, but in that short period of time, she shared a lot about her life. On the show, Vargas revealed that she grew up in a cult in Missouri, where she claimed she was abused as a child, according to Page Six. The star shared her story during her time on the show.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Revealed That She Was Supposed to Return to RHOC for Season 16

While appearing on Us Weekly’s podcast, Vargas also claimed that she was supposed to come back to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for its 16th season.

“[I was] completely shocked,” Vargas said. “I was told the Friday before by my manager that I had the gig again and then the day of my announcement they announced Heather [Dubrow] instead, which is fine, whatever. I didn’t even get to show people who I really was and who I could be after such a devastating experience. I wanted to show people like, ‘Look, you can come out of this. I’m completely smashed, hit run over by a truck, but okay, I’m here again and now let’s see what I can do by staying positive,’ and I didn’t get to do any of that.”

Along with Vargas, Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke were also let go from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” ahead of season 16.

Shannon Beador Said It Was ‘Hard’ for Her to Adjust After After Vargas, Dodd, & Windham-Burke Were Fired

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in December 2021, longtime “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador admitted that she had trouble adjusting to the new cast while filming season 16.

“I think when I started the show, I don’t like change, so it was hard for me to adapt to new cast members,” Beador explained to the outlet at the time. “And I did clash with a few of them. But I feel that as I am maturing at 57, that I’m more open to meeting new people. And I think the last few years I have been more open to that. But it’s hard, and if you wanna be on a show like this, you want it to be successful, too. So it’s hard when you bring in a lot of new people because you don’t know how it’s gonna go.”

Beador has been a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” since season 9.

