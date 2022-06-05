‘Real Housewives’ Alum Files for Divorce After 4 Years of Marriage

A former “Real Housewives” star has filed for divorce.

Elyse Slaine, who was on “The Real Housewives of New York” as a “friend of” during the 12th season, and her husband Dr. Reinhold Gebert have decided to end their marriage, according to Page Six. The two had been married since 2018. A reason for the split was not made available.

“Reinhold and I continue to care deeply for one another and remain close friends in what will be a very amicable divorce,” Slaine said in a statement to Page Six.

Slaine was previously married to David Slaine. They split after more than 20 years together and share a daughter named Niki.

Here’s what you need to know:

Slaine Is not Super Active on Social Media & Hasn’t Posted About Her Split

Slaine has not posted anything about her decision to file for divorce from Gebert. In fact, as on June 1, 2022, she hasn’t posted on Instagram since April 2022. A quick scroll though her account will show very few photos of her ex.

Slaine did not have a huge role on RHONY. In fact, she was asked to join the show as a “friend of” in a non-traditional way.

“I was very close with Ramona [Singer], and I was meeting her after she was filming the scene for the first episode of season 12. And I got there, and they were still filming. So I sat back with the producers. I had made a couple of comments, and the producers just said, ‘you know what? Let’s, let’s get you mic’d,'” she explained on the April 24, 2021, episode of the “Social Studies” podcast.

Things didn’t end well, however, and Slaine’s friendship with Singer didn’t last the season.

“She’s just not a good person. She’s not a girl’s girl. The issues started with Elyse when I brought her into this whole friend group. She just was all about the other girls. She was like a friend jumper. I don’t trust her as far as I could throw her. I think she’s manipulative, she’s not genuine, and she disgusts me,” Singer said during an episode of RHONY, according to People magazine.

Slaine made the decision not to return for season 13.

“In response to many of your inquires, the answer is no, I will not be returning to #RHONY. Thank you for the support, laughs, and friendship. I adore so many of you. I value you, and I am always available to chat,” she tweeted in September 2020.

As Page Six points out, Gebert was not featured on RHONY and his relationship with Slaine was not a storyline.

Slaine Hasn’t Made too Many Changes to Social Media in Light of Her Divorce Filing

As on June 1, 2022, Slaine’s Instagram photo was still one of her in a wedding dress. In addition, she has a wedding photo on her website, where she offers relationship advice.

“The more you invest in your personal growth and independence, the closer you are to attracting your ideal partner and like-minded friends,” reads an excerpt.

Moreover, Slaine’s Twitter bio lists her as a “mother, wife, trader, [and an] art enthusiast,” but she hasn’t sent out a tweet in nearly one year.

Slaine keeps her personal life off of social media and hasn’t really been involved in much social media interaction since leaving RHONY.

READ NEXT: Ramona Singer Accidentally Leaks Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Details