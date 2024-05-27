‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She Doesn’t ‘Feel Badly’ for Jo Wenberg

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson shared her thoughts about “Vanderpump Rules” personality Jo Wenberg.

During the May 23 episode of her podcast, “Poppin’ Off,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp, Simpson gave her opinion about Wenberg’s dynamic with “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz. As fans are aware, Wenberg, who appeared in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, and Schwartz had a sexual relationship. However, Schwartz stated that he did not want to have a serious relationship after his 2022 divorce from his ex-wife, Katie Maloney.

While recording the “Poppin’ Off” episode, Simpson stated that she did not feel bad for Wenberg.

“I think clearly Schwartz screwed her over but it doesn’t bother me. I mean ’cause I don’t feel badly for her. She’s an adult woman. I think it was very clear that he was interested in hiding their relationship. He wasn’t making it public,” said Simpson.

The lawyer stated she believed Wenberg was not listening to Schwartz when he said he wanted to have a casual relationship.

“I’m just saying I really don’t feel that badly for her,” continued Simpson.

The RHOC star clarified that she “might of felt sorry for [Wenberg], like, a little bit” when Schwartz complimented his girlfriend, Sophia Skoro, 23, at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion, filmed in March 2024.

Tom Schwartz Spoke About Ending His Friendship With Jo Wenberg

Schwartz discussed ending his friendship with Wenberg during the May 16 episode of “The Valley” star Kristen Doute’s podcast, “Balancing Act.” He stated he believed fans would be more understanding if they knew the exact reason he decided to step away from the hairstylist. According to Schwartz, he caught her in several lies.

“The reasons I pulled away from Jo are very valid. And she has to respect those,” said Schwartz.

He also stated he was upset that Wenberg read texts he sent her during a May 2024 Instagram Live. According to the text messages, Schwartz requested Wenberg to “leave [him] alone” and to stop publicly discussing him and Skoro.

“It felt like a major violation when she went and read that,” said Schwartz. “And she cherry picked it to fit her narrative online. And I get it — she’s going through some feelings. Like, she’s hurt a little bit.”

He also stated that while he wished her well, he never intends to let Wenberg back into his life.

Tom Schwartz & His Girlfriend Opened up About Their Relationship

During the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion, Wenberg shared she was hurt by Schwartz’s decision to not put a label on their relationship. She also suggested she was frustrated that he has publicly discussed dating Skoro.

Schwartz also described his girlfriend while Wenberg sat beside him.

“Her name is Sophia. She is ridiculously good looking. But that’s like my least favorite thing about her. She’s [expletive] hilarious, smart. She’s got a great career. But anyways, that’s disrespectful to Jo,” said Schwartz.

Skoro and Schwartz appeared together on an April 2024 episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. Skoro shared that while she loves Schwartz, they are not quite “official.”

“It’s one of those things where we’re almost. But I want to be in the most perfect place. You know? I like to be very at ease,” said the 23-year-old.