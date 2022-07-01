RHOC Alum Calls Emily Simpson ‘a Truly Miserable Human Being’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke was at odds with her former co-star Emily Simpson during the show’s fifteenth season, which premiered in 2020. The former reality television personality discussed Simpson during a June 2022 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast.

During the “Behind The Velvet Rope” interview, Windham-Burke asserted that Bravo viewers would prefer to watch “RHOC” if the cast were genuinely friends. She also shared that she believed Simpson caused issues with her co-stars.

“Emily’s MO, she goes for dirt on people. She’s a truly miserable human being. She’s just not a happy human. And they don’t have a lot going on in their lives, they don’t do much,” stated the mother of seven.

She then shared that she also disliked “RHOC” star Gina Kirschenheiter. She claimed that the Long Island native “gets a really good edit” on the show.

“She actually is quite mean and he got a very good edit. I think Kelly Dodd called her out on it. Like entire scenes would be cut out. So you have to remember when you are watching this, you’re going to see what they want you to see. Some of us are good people that do bad things. I think that’s what I fall into too. I’m a good person that does bad things. Some people are bad people who do good things and that’s where I’m going to put Emily and Gina. They are just not good people,” stated Windham-Burke.

The former Bravo star then revealed that some members of the cast, like Heather Dubrow, are not authentic in how they present themselves on “RHOC.”

“It’s very produced we have certain cast members this year that are producing themselves. I think a lot more now, like Heather’s is very produced. She doesn’t let you in what she doesn’t want you to see,” stated the “RHOC” alum.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Shared Similar Comments About Emily Simpson

Windham-Burke shared similar comments about Simpson during an April 2022 interview on “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “RHOC” alum Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

“I feel like she’s always trying to bring people down to bring them unhappiness too. I tried with that girl. I did. I tried so hard. I feel like she doesn’t have real friendships in her life,” said the 44-year-old.

Emily Simpson Spoke About Braunwyn Windham-Burke in January 2021

During a January 2021 interview on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Simpson shared her thoughts about Windham-Burke. The attorney asserted that she believed the mother of seven is a narcissist.

“Braunwyn’s hypocrisy is like mind blowing to me. I mean I could write an entire paper on it. And the narcissism and the self-absorbed and the ego. I mean it’s just unreal to me,” said the mother of three.

Simpson also commented on her former co-star’s relationship with her husband, Sean Burke. As fans are aware, Windham-Burke revealed she is a lesbian but has refrained from divorcing the father of her children.

“It’s the typical thing of having your cake and eating it too. She wants to have her girlfriend, have her girlfriend come over, go on dates with her girlfriend have paparazzi photos taken with her girlfriend, which I will tell you, where I live in Orange County, there are not paparazzi on the beaches in Orange County so and then tell Sean or be upset if he does [date]. I mean she really wants Sean to pay the bills and to keep her lifestyle the same. I mean let’s be honest. That’s why you don’t want a divorce, that’s why you don’t want to move forward and you’d have to take care of your kids 50 percent of the time and she doesn’t want to do that either,” asserted the “RHOC” star.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother