Emily Simpson Calls Out RHOC Co-Star for ‘Zero Self-Awareness’

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson isn’t holding back. After the fan account @TheRealHousewivesZone shared an August 23 clip of Alexis Bellino commenting on how her view of Simpson has changed in season 18 of RHOC, Simpson was quick to the comment section with her thoughts.

“The Emily that I knew before I joined back on the cast is not the Emily that I have seen or worked with or had in my presence on the show as a cast member,” Bellino said in the clip from an August 21 interview she did with Entertainment Tonight. “So, yeah, definitely shocked and a little appalled and a yeah, all those words. Surprised, interested what might actually be behind all that.”

“And the award 🥇 for zero self-awareness goes to…” Simpson commented, with RHOC OG cast member Vicki Gunvalson responding, “👏 🔥 BAM.”

Gunvalson also left her own comment, writing, “Go away Alexis! You have no place on RHOC other than trying to hurt Shannon. Go back to your job…. Oh that’s right YOU don’t work.”

Emily Simpson Confused By Alexis Bellino’s ‘Mean’ Actions

In an August 23 interview with Us Weekly, Simpson shared her thoughts on Bellino’s return to RHOC in season 18, and what “bothered” her about her friends return.

“I never had a problem with Alexis being with John. And then the first group outing we went to, which was Heather’s party at the Balboa Bay Club, I actually rode there with Alexis,” Simpson said. “And I felt like she was very reasonable. She was like ‘I don’t want to fight with Shannon. I don’t want to be in a bad place with her.’ And I was like, ‘Okay that’s a mature aspect.’ But then we get there and it’s like she says one thing but then she acts completely different.”

Simpson went on to share that she felt Bellino was trying to “humiliate” Beador during group outings, and agreed that she felt the behavior bordered on “mean.”

“When you show up at a dinner and there are a bunch of people there and you have copies of receipts, there’s nothing else except you’re just trying to humiliate her,” Simpson said.

After leaving RHOC at the end of season 8 originally, Bellino has only popped in for a guest appearance once in season 14, grabbing lunch and catching up with Simpson, giving her an update about her split from ex-husband Jim Bellino.

Talks of Alexis Bellino’s RHOC Return Were Happening at BravoCon 2023

Play

Season 18 is the first time Bellino’s returned in a recurring capacity (serving as a Friend of the Housewives this season), and in her Entertainment Tonight interview she confirmed that talks of getting her back on the show were already happening during her BravoCon 2023 appearance in early November 2023, admitting that, “the chatter was already occurring.”

“The truth of the matter is, I was in talks [about] coming back prior to even knowing who [her boyfriend/RHOC co-star Shannon Beador’s ex] John Janssen was,” Bellino added. “And I met him, unfortunately, basically right before I was going to sign my contract.”

Bellino shared in the RHOC season 18 premiere that she met Janssen on November 18, about two weeks after BravoCon. At BravoCon, Bellino appeared onstage alongside Gretchen Rossi, Jo De La Rosa, and Lauri Peterson to present Vicki Gunvalson with the first-ever Wifetime Achievement Award.

READ NEXT: Dorit Kemsley Shares Message for Husband PK Amidst Separation