Emily Simpson Names Her Castmate as the ‘Cringiest’ RHOC Star

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson has named her castmate Alexis Bellino as the “cringiest” member of the show’s cast.

During an August 2024 interview on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Simpson was asked to give superlatives to her RHOC castmates.

She named Bellino, who rejoined the RHOC cast for the show’s 18th season after an 11-year absence, as the “cringiest.” Simpson also named Shannon Beador as her “messiest” castmate. In addition, she said Heather Dubrow gave the “best performance” on RHOC season 18. She also said Dubrow was the best-dressed RHOC star. She then called Katie Ginella the “most underwhelming” RHOC season 18 cast member.

Simpson named herself as the “life of the party” and the “drunkest” RHOC star.

Emily Simpson Spoke About Shannon Beador & Alexis Bellino’s Feud

In the Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast episode, Simpson discussed filming with Beador and Bellino during the show’s 18th season. As fans are aware, Bellino is dating Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

Simpson stated that she and the rest of the RHOC cast had difficulty navigating their relationships with Beador and Bellino during RHOC season 18.

“We were all trying to navigate being friends with Alexis. But not liking how Alexis was handling things with Shannon. But being friends with Shannon but then irritating Alexis because she feels like everyone believes Shannon. And it was messy and it was very difficult,” said Simpson on the podcast episode.

Alexis Bellino Discussed Emily Simpson in a July 2024 Interview

Bellino spoke about her relationship with Simpson in a July 2024 interview on former Bravo producer Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality with The King.” She said she believes Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter have secretly been making unkind comments about her.

“I don’t think they really like me deep down. From what I’ve heard through the grapevine, I think they both pretty much don’t like me. Whatever,” said Bellino.

She also said she did not appreciate comments Simpson and Kirschenheiter have made about Janssen on RHOC season 18.

“Especially in confessional [interviews], they are really brutal to John. So, for that, I kind of want to give them the bird,” said Bellino on the July 2024 podcast episode.

John Janssen Spoke About Emily Simpson in July 2024

Janssen made a brief appearance on the July 2024 “Reality with The King” podcast episode. He stated that he did not believe some RHOC stars had an accurate understanding of his relationship with Beador, whom he dated for over three years.

“They’re just believing drunk Shannon comments. I mean, people think the cast know me. They don’t know me. I’ve never even had a conversation with Emily Simpson, for example, and she definitely doesn’t like me. But she doesn’t know me,” said Janssen.

Alexis Bellino Discussed Her Return to RHOC

Bellino discussed coming back to RHOC for season 18 in an August 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She stated that she was asked to return to RHOC before she met Janssen at the end of 2023.

Bellino also said she felt “okay” with how she was being portrayed on RHOC season 18.

“I love a lot of it. There are, obviously, parts that I’m annoyed with myself,” said Bellino with a laugh.

Alexis Bellino Discussed John Janssen’s Offer in an August 2024 Interview

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in August 2024, Bellino referenced that she said Janssen stated he would give her the same amount of money Bravo was offering her to return to the series if she did not shoot RHOC season 18 on the July 2024 “Reality with The King” episode.

“He actually then offered to double it. He said, ‘Okay, I’ll pay you double what Bravo is paying you,'” said Bellino to Entertainment Tonight.

She also shared why she did not take Janssen’s offer.

“I said, ‘Johnny, I have to do this for me. I already gave up my first career to be a stay-at-home wife for my first husband [Jim Bellino] and my three children. And I know that was looked down upon because I was a kept woman or what other people have said.’ So I just told Johnny that I have to do this for myself,” said Bellino in the interview.

In addition, she clarified that Janssen has been supportive of her return to the Bravo series.

New episodes of RHOC air on Thursdays on Bravo.