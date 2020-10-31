RHOC Emily Simpson Slams Braunwyn Windham-Burke

In a recent interview, Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke accused costar Emily Simpson of unfollowing her on Instagram due to her political beliefs. Now, Simpson is fighting back.

During a recent appearance on the Getting Real With The Real Housewives podcast, Burke said that she thinks Simpson and Kelly Dodd unfollowed her on social media because they are conservative. “I don’t know why [they unfollowed me], but that’s weird. I have a guess. Emily and Kelly are both very conservative,” Burke said during her podcast appearance. “They’re both Trump supporters [and] I am very vocal on my Instagram about what my beliefs are and I understand that a lot of people don’t like that.”

On October 28, Simpson fought back at Burke’s claims. Simpson told All About TRH, “Let me be very clear, I did not unfollow Braunwyn because Of her political beliefs. I have studied and admired constitutional law; I believe everyone is entitled to the right to free speech and to express your beliefs freely. I unfollowed Braunwyn because she’s a hypocrite. Braunwyn has an uncanny knack for reeling people in and making them feel sorry for her then firmly requiring that people not judge her choices in life. She uses the terms ‘modern’ and ‘progressive’ to justify her own questionable life choices, while at the exact same time pointing fingers at others labeling them and harshly judging them.”

Simpson Said That Windham-Burke Is Judgemental Towards the Other Cast Members

Simpson also revealed to All About TRH that Windham-Burke can be very judgemental towards the other Real Housewives of Orange County cast members. “For example, Braunwyn was very judgmental toward Gina for her decision to move in with Travis and made derogatory comments about Gina’s living situation. Braunwyn also doesn’t like Elizabeth and refuses to engage with her. I have no idea why and I find these antics to be blatantly mean and judgmental.” Simpson told All About TRH.

Simpson continued, telling All About TRH, “Also, Braunwyn has stated that Kelly doesn’t deserve to celebrate her recent wedding because it’s her third marriage. Braunwyn’s judgement is directed at women and their personal life choices all while standing firmly on her soap box and preaching about how she “empowers women”. The blatant hypocrisy is why I chose to unfollow her.”

Windham-Burke Recently Revealed That She Is No Longer Talking to Any of Her RHOC Costars

Recently, Burke told Digital Spy that she is not currently speaking to any of her Real Housewives of Orange County costars. “Right now, I’m not speaking to any of my cast. And, you get to see how that all happens. 2020 is the most transformative year of my life,” Burke told Digital Spy.

Burke continued, telling Digital Spy that she thinks that the recent changes she’s made to her lifestyle have made the other women uncomfortable. “I let the cameras into some really real, raw moments,” Burke told Digital Spy. “You come on a journey for me that I think is going to help a lot of people. I know it is. When you start changing sometimes, not everyone is comfortable with [it]. You go through a big period of growth, and it made a lot of the women uncomfortable. And that’s okay.”

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Confronts Rumors About Husband’s Sexuality