Emily Simpson Criticizes Bethenny Frankel’s Social Media Video

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson criticized Bethenny Frankel’s September 5 TikTok video, which is no longer available, on the September 19 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, co-hosted by her RHOC castmate Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. According to Today, Frankel’s TikTok video showed the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star telling a woman named Consuela, employed by T.J. Maxx, that she wanted her to have unsealed boxes of makeup that she was given for PR reasons.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast episode, Simpson stated that Frankel’s video about the T.J. Maxx worker made her uncomfortable.

“It’s so cringey, I couldn’t even watch it. It gave me a stomachache, I’m not even kidding. It was so bad,” said the lawyer.

The RHOC personality stated that she did not like that Frankel “walk[ed] into a public space with a huge bag full of makeup that has been used one time and [tried] to pawn it off on poor Consuela.” Simpson also referenced that when the T.J. Maxx employee told Frankel it was a violation of company policy to keep items from customers, the RHONY alum replied that she would remedy the issue with the company via Instagram.

“[Frankel] just wouldn’t stop. She was like, ‘No, take it, like you want it.’ And you can tell the woman didn’t want to have anything to do with it, she didn’t know what was going on. I’m sure she didn’t consent to being on her video. I mean, it was so bad,” continued the 47-year-old.

Simpson also said she thinks it is problematic that Frankel decided to film her interaction with the employee inside her place of work.

“Just be a good person, you don’t have to document being a good person,” said Simpson.

Arroyave agreed with the RHOC star. She shared that she would not have an issue if Frankel gave the makeup to one of her friends. The RHOBH alum noted that Frankel repeatedly said the T.J. Maxx employee was her “friend” but asked for her name, which suggested they were not close.

“Don’t call somebody your friend if you don’t know their f***** name,” stated the former Bravo star.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Bethenny Frankel’s TikTok Video

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Teresa Giudice also discussed Frankel’s TikTok video in a September 2023 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches.” She stated that she found the situation “kind of weird” and believed Frankel was “filming it to get the reaction to get views on Instagram.”

“I don’t know, I don’t know why people do that,” stated the “Skinny Italian” author.

The RHONJ personality also stated that she would have requested Frankel to not film her if she was the T.J. Maxx employee.

“I would be like, ‘Can you get that phone out of my face please.’ I don’t know. That’s what I would say,” said the mother of four.

Carole Radziwill Criticized Bethenny Frankel’s TikTok Video

RHONY alum Carole Radziwill shared her thoughts about Frankel’s September 5 TikTok video. Today reported that the “What Remains: A Memoir of Fate, Friendship and Love” author took to X to criticize the upload, like many other social media users.

“Who sent this to me? Lol. I mean stop this nonsense . So much to unpack but I’m not getting paid to do this any longer. But here…one ‘word’: #whitesaviorcomplex,” stated Radziwill.

Frankel seemed to react to Radziwill’s criticism while filming a September 17 TikTok video.

“I may have a white savior complex because I brought perfectly good unused but opened makeup to people that I don’t think would be able to buy this level of makeup on their own, so I guess I’m being canceled. What shall we all do? Thoughts and prayers,” said the “Skinny Girl” founder.