RHOC Star ‘Analyzed’ Change in Fan Reaction Over the Years

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson likes take time to process her thoughts. In a deep-dive interview with Variety talking all things RHOC season 18, Simpson shared how she likes to really analyze information, owing to her career as a lawyer, and shared how she uses that skill in her role as a Housewife.

When asked if she’d noticed how fans have warmed up to her and Gina Kirschenheiter this season, a turn from the negative response they got since joining the show in season 13, Simpson told the outlet, “I have noticed that. And I’ve actually analyzed it.

“First of all, Gina and I have always been authentic from day one. We’ve never done things to create a story, or to be dramatic, or to self-produce. We’ve never been like that,” Simpson added, noting that some new additions to the show, “come on and, right out of the gate, they’re really explosive or really dramatic. But at the end of the day, it’s slow and steady that wins the race. And I think Gina and I are the example of slow and steady.”

Emily Simpson Thinks Cast Turnover Contributed to Negative Fan Reaction Early-On

Simpson went on to point out that the show has changed a lot around her and Kirschenheiter since their freshman season, telling Variety, “I also think the second part is that, when Gina and I came on in Season 13, the show was very good. But then I think there were about three or four years where casting wasn’t great and the show wasn’t as strong as it could be. There was a lot of turnover, and so I think Gina and I got the backlash because the show wasn’t as great as it could be.”

Season 13 of RHOC aired in 2018 and featured Simpson and Kirschenheiter alongside Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Kelly Dodd. Gunvalson and Judge left the series after season 14 (with Judge later returning), and Dodd left after season 15, with six other cast members coming and going during Simpson’s tenure on the show (including 4 Housewives and 2 “Friends”).

Bravo shared a “Gina and Emily appreciation post,” in September 2024, looking back at the ladies’ friendship as it evolved over the years.

“You are my absolute favorite! Gina would be second, but you make the show you’re so honest you’re so funny. You’re so witty everything about you is freaking fantastic,” one fan commented on the post.

“I love this friendship. This is what these shows were about. The dynamics between women. Wish it would trend a little more towards this. The trials and tribulations women experience raising kids, working, friendships, and just making it through life,” another fan wrote.

Emily Simpson Twinning With Gina Kirschenheiter for Halloween

In an October 31 post, Simpson and Kirschenheiter revealed their joint Halloween costume, dressing as the twins from “The Shining”.

“Happy Halloween friends! Parents….have fun, stay safe and make sure you test all the candy for poison 😉 👻,” Simpson captioned the post, which featured videos of the two friends in matching dresses running around a hotel room and hallway with flickering lights.

“Omg!!! Who are you??? 😂 😂 😂,” their co-star Shannon Beador commented.

