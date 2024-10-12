Fans Think ‘Real Housewives’ Star May Be Fired Following Leak

Some fans think “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson could be fired by Bravo.

The chatter started after a video of the season 18 reunion surfaced online. Someone shared the footage on Reddit, alleging that someone from Simpson’s glam team filmed behind-the-scenes and posted it.

In the video, the women from season 18 can be seen sitting on the interview couch, taking photos, and filming some tense moments. Although the audio is cut out, there is a lot that can be seen that is usually reserved for when the show airs.

Simpson joined the RHOC cast in a full-time role on season 13. She has been a staple on the show ever since.

Fans Reacted to the Leaked Footage on Reddit

Shortly after someone shared the video on Reddit, many users reacted and many wondered if Simpson would face any consequences. While some fans didn’t think it would be enough for Simpson to lose her spot on the show, some wondered if Bravo would take more serious action.

“Emily’s orange in jeopardy? Her glam team leaks footage from the reunion,” the OP wrote, kicking off the new thread.

“Bravo is going to be furious but at the same time how did anyone let this happen?” another person added.

“Emily is out of stories. She gone,” someone else said.

“Leaking reunion looks is a ‘big’ deal. Leaking what the entire set looks like is a ‘big’ deal. Even the prompter of Heather/Emily arguing is a ‘big’ deal. They wait to release these things for a reason,” a fourth fan commented.

Alexis Bellino Called Emily Simpson Messy & Cringey

Simpson may not be the most popular RHOC star. In fact, her co-star, Alexis Bellino, called her out on a recent podcast.

When Bellino asked who the “messiest” star of the Orange County franchise is, she said Simpson’s name. She also said that Simpson is the “cringiest.” This conversation transpired on a September 2024 episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-TEA” podcast.

“I think she’s self-producing,” Bellino said of Simpson, adding that she feels as though her co-star is the “most overrated.”

This isn’t the first time that a “Real Housewives of Orange County” star has thrown Simpson under the bus, either.

Back in 2021, longtime “Real Housewives” star Tamra Judge said that she felt that Simpson should be let go.

“I know the current cast and I’ve been on the show long enough that I know what works and what doesn’t,” she said on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap”. “The number one person that needs to go, I can’t even believe she’s gotten three seasons… [is Emily Simpson]. I think she’s boring. If you [are trying to be the queen B], you’re not cut out for it,” she continued, adding, “I never felt she fit into the crowd.”

At the time, Judge wasn’t on the show — but she did end up coming back. As for how Judge feels about Simpson three years later? They’re in a better place.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with Tamra outside of Real Housewives and she’s just normal. She’s fun. She’s easy to get along with. So I’m very happy where we’re at,” Simpson told Decider in August 2024.

READ NEXT: Bravo Star Gives Update Following Shocking Divorce News