RHOC Star Reveals New Details About Heather Dubrow’s Dinner Party

Star Emily Simpson is providing fans with a little more background information about what really went down during Heather Dubrow’s disastrous dinner party on this season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

During the beginning of the season, Dubrow hosted a big dinner party for the cast and her other friends that was catered by Nobu. However, a massive fight erupted that evening after it came to light that Shannon Beador had told some of her costars about an old lawsuit against Dubrow’s husband, Terry Dubrow. The lawsuit was filed by new cast member Nicole James against Dubrow nearly 20 years ago and it ended up being dropped.

However, Dubrow found out about this during the party and was not happy about it and threatened to shut down production. Later in the season, Noella Bergener even claimed that Dubrow had hit a cameraman during the party, which Dubrow denies. But, according to Simpson, there’s way more that happened behind the scenes.

“I feel like with everything that happened at Heather’s dinner party, which was like Episode 2 or something, I feel like there was a lot of backlash when it came to Gina [Kirschenheiter] or me or things that happened that people aren’t aware of,” Simpson told Page Six in an article published on April 12.

Simpson continued, “And so I feel like the reunion is the opportunity to kind of give the viewers more of a view as to things that happened that weren’t shown. So I’m hoping that maybe more things are cleared up as far as that evening is concerned.”

Simpson Also Slammed Beador During the Interview

While speaking with Page Six, Simpson also went off on Beador, saying that she looked like the “victim” after the lawsuit debacle.

“Here’s the thing: I feel like Shannon came out of that situation looking like a victim,” Simpson said. “I feel like she made it out to be like she made this pact with Gina and me and, like, we promised not to say anything and then we immediately turned around and told Heather, and that’s not what happened at all.”

Simpson added, “There were other factors and other things that took place. And so I’m hoping that that gets cleared up at the reunion. … I hope that there’s a little more detail as to why things happened the way that they did.”

Simpson also called Beador “neuotic” and “difficult.”

“I find her to be difficult and neurotic, and that annoys me,” Simpson said. “It’s like a range of emotions with her.”

Dubrow Almost Quit the Show Over the Dinner Party Drama

During a December 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dubrow admitted that she almost quit the show over the dinner party drama. Dubrow was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons 7-11, and then made a return for season 16.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Dubrow said about the moment she found out that the lawsuit was being exposed during the party. “I felt betrayed. I felt blindsided. And I thought it was so surreal. I mean, really, so surreal. It’s not that I didn’t think things would happen during the season, but that– especially at the top of the season, especially at the first party at my house, when it’s like, get to know ya? I thought maybe something petty — maybe. Never could I have imagined that in a million years, which is why truth is stranger than fiction. I just was literally so blindsided. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I made a mistake. This was a mistake.'”

Viewers can catch the first part of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” season 16 reunion Wednesday, April 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

