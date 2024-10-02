RHOC Star Thought Heather Dubrow’s Comment About Her ‘Was Out of Line’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson is unhappy with a comment her castmate, Heather Dubrow, made about her.

During a joint September 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, alongside her RHOC co-star Gina Kirschenheiter, Simpson discussed her issues with Dubrow. She referenced that she told Dubrow she was upset that she was required to bring her own jeans and was given a size 12 dress to wear at the Susan Bender x Heather Dubrow fashion show in RHOC season 18, episode 11. During a season 18, episode 11 confessional interview, Dubrow said that Simpson’s measurements showed she best fit a size 12 dress.

“I have news for you, the dress was tight on Emily. It wasn’t too big,” said Dubrow while filming the confessional interview.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Simpson said she did not appreciate Dubrow’s confessional comment.

“That really bothered me. Because I thought it was a hit at me. And the way I looked physically. And I was like, ‘You’re just proving my point in your confessional. Because I’m trying to explain to you that I feel the way I do because people take hits at me. And you just took a hit at the way I look,'” said Simpson during the Entertainment Tonight interview.

She went on to say that she thought the comment “was out of line.”

“I thought it was out of line for Heather because she doesn’t do that. She’s always very diplomatic,” continued Simpson.

Simpson then clarified she is not ending her friendship with Dubrow because of her remark. She said that despite the fact that they “are two very different people,” they “always come back around.” Simpson explained that she is “always willing to put the work and effort into making it come back around.”

“Because I do love her and she is my friend,” continued Simpson.

Emily Simpson & Heather Dubrow Addressed Their Argument in Separate Interviews

Simpson spoke about her season 18, episode 11 conversation with Dubrow during a September 2024 interview on “Jeff Lewis Live.” She said she did not “think Heather did anything malicious” at her fashion show. She said, however, she wanted to let Dubrow know she was upset about the situation.

Simpson explained that she did not want another RHOC cast member to tell Dubrow that she was unhappy about her behavior. Simpson also said she thinks it would have been best if she privately approached Dubrow, instead of bringing up the issue in front of the entire cast. She clarified that she believed Dubrow would still have gotten upset if their conversation had been private.

Dubrow shared that she would have preferred if Simpson had taken her aside to discuss the situation in a September 2024 interview on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“In general, it would have been nice to have a private conversation about it. As opposed to a group conversation about it,” said Dubrow.

Emily Simpson Spoke About Her Decision to Take Semaglutide Medication

During a September 2023 interview on the “Tamron Hall Show,” Simpson said she was prescribed semaglutide medication by a medical professional. She explained that she had wanted to lose weight. She also said she “didn’t feel well at that time” and “was really depressed.”

“I wasn’t working out. I didn’t have any energy. So I went to the doctor, and I did a full blood panel. And the doctor was like, Well you’re pre-diabetic, your cholesterol is high, you don’t have any testosterone.’ There were a lot of issues,” said Simpson during the interview.

In addition, Simpson shared that she decided to get “liposuction in [her] arms.”

“My arms have always bothered me. I have always been tall. And had broad shoulders. I have always carried weight in my arms, my upper body, and my chest. And I was just so tired of not being able to fit my arms in blazers,” said Simpson.

New episodes of RHOC air on Thursdays on Bravo.