RHOC Star Reveals She Misses Kelly Dodd

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson discussed her former castmates, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Kelly Dodd while speaking to Us Weekly in January 2022. During the interview, Us Weekly co-executive producer Christina Garibaldi asked the Bravo personality if she “miss[es] having Kelly, Vicki, or Tamra on the show at all.”

“I do — I would say I miss Kelly because Kelly and I were close,” stated Simpson.

She then noted that she was “never close” with Judge or Gunvalson.

“I don’t miss them because we didn’t have a relationship but Kelly and I did, so yeah, I do miss that,” said the mother-of-three.

She went on to say that she is not particularly close to Dodd. She referenced that the former “RHOC” star has a podcast with her husband, Rick Leventhal, called “Rick & Kelly UNMASKED.”

“We haven’t talked that much lately. She kind of does her podcast thing and sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh, well that wasn’t very nice.’ But you know, she’s allowed to say what she wants to say,” stated the reality television star.

Tamra Judge & Vicki Gunvalson Spoke About Kelly Dodd in January 2022

During a January 2022 episode of the “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Gunvalson revealed where she currently stands with Dodd. She shared that they had reconnected at the end of 2021 after not speaking since the “RHOC” season 14 reunion.

“It was nice. When I left her at the reunion, we hugged there and then we never talked after that and it bugs me because I really liked Kelly and I thought, ‘What the hell happened?’ So I reached out to her and she goes, ‘It’s all good.’ And I go, ‘I don’t know what our friendship is but I don’t like animosity with anybody, I hate it,’” stated the 59-year-old.

Arroyave chimed in that she had a positive experience with Dodd when she met her while getting a facial. Judge then shared how she feels about the 46-year-old. She explained that her former co-star is popular amongst “old people, kids, and animals.”

“When old people, kids, and animals love you, you kind of feel like they have instinct. I think that Kelly has a very sweet side to her, she’s very down to earth, but she got a little bit of a truth serum running through her veins,” stated the Vena Wellness co-founder.

Tamra Judge Revealed if She Would Return to ‘RHOC’

During a January 2022 appearance on the “Up and Adam!” podcast, Judge shared whether she would be interested in joining the “RHOC” cast again. As fans are aware, the former Bravo personality exited the series following its fourteenth season. She shared that she is “not dying to get back on the show” and explained that she found it stressful to be an “RHOC” star.

“The amount of stress that constantly – you’re in it even though you only film like four months and then you do press, all day every day, like you have cast members calling you, you have production calling you, you have to travel, you have to do this, so it’s constant. So I don’t know, I feel like in the last couple years I have gotten into my groove of you know, my new life,” stated Judge.

New episodes of “RHOC” are available to watch on Wednesdays on Bravo.

