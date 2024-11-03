RHOC Star Made a ‘Pact’ Not to Mention Off-Camera Moment

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson ended season 18 at odds with newest cast member Katie Ginella after Ginella’s 19-year-old daughter babysat Simpson’s 9-year-old twin sons. Ginella said that her daughter told her that the boys had called RHOC star Heather Dubrow mean during the stay, a claim which Simpson vehemently denied.

In an October 31 interview with Variety, Simpson shared her thoughts about that moment, which she promised she wouldn’t bring onto the show, and how her perspective on Ginella changed from RHOC season 18’s filming to the episodes actually airing.

“Shane and I had made a pact after Katie’s daughter had spent the weekend with my children. As soon as she left, my boys immediately started asking me about Heather, and saying that Heather was a ‘mean person’ and this and that. And Shane and I just looked at each other, and Shane was like: ‘She can’t ever babysit again,’ [and] ‘This conversation doesn’t leave the room, because it has to do with children, and it just dies here,'” Simpson told the outlet. “When I heard, a couple weeks later, that it was being spun like that, I was just flabbergasted. One, I can’t believe that you thought that was okay to bring up. And two, it’s a lie. So it was shocking to me.”

Who Does Emily Simpson Want to See Back on RHOC?

Simpson went on to share her thoughts on which cast members should return after season 18 and said, “I think it’s a really good cast, and it’s very strong. The reason it’s good is because you actually have genuine relationships and that’s what makes a good show.”

Variety then asked Simpson her thoughts on how the two newest additions to the cast, Ginella and Jennifer Pedranti, were fitting into the friend group.

“Jenn is really coming into her own. I think she’s starting to feel comfortable and she clearly has issues with Tamra that she has no problem bringing up, which is amazing,” Simpson shared. “With Katie, for me I see her differently, because I felt like she didn’t want to get involved and didn’t have a lot of opinions, then it felt like they were trying to rehabilitate her in her confessionals. That’s the way it comes across to me. But at the end of the day, they don’t call me to ask what I think!”

Emily Simpson Calls Out Alexis Bellino at RHOC Reunion

Play

While Simpson ended the season in conflict with Ginella, she has quite a bit to say to Pedranti and “Friend of the Housewives” Alexis Bellino in the teaser for the RHOC season 18 reunion special.

“You always do this Tammy Wynette thing where you gotta stand by your man,” Simpson told Pedranti in the trailer, later saying to Bellino, “Every trashcan needs a lid and John Janssen found his.”

Then, after Bellino alluded to Simpson as one half of a “Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum” duo, Simpson shouted back, “Don’t f***ing call me dumb, you’re the dumbest girl I’ve ever f***ing met!”

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” reunion begins airing on Thursday, November 7 on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Former RHOBH Star Files for Divorce After 13 Years