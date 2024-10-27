RHOC Star Doesn’t Think Tamra Judge ‘Got a Bad Edit’ in Season 18

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson pushed back on her castmate, Tamra Judge‘s suggestion that she received a “bad edit.”

During an October 2024 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay‘s podcast, “Shenanigans With Scheana Shay,” Simpson shared her thoughts about Judge’s behavior in RHOC season 18. When Shay asked if Simpson believed that Judge “got a bad edit this season, as she’s suggesting,” Simpson replied, “No, absolutely not.”

“I don’t like it when people blame the edit. I think that’s a weak move — I think it’s a lack of taking accountability. And, you know, we all get edited. There was so many things that I filmed with my family this season, they didn’t show any of it,” said Simpson on Shay’s podcast.

Simpson repeated that she believed, “Blaming the edit, to me, is just a lack of accountability for your own actions.”

Tamra Judge Said The Show’s Editors Were Not Helping Her Out

Judge suggested she believed she received a bad edit while recording a September 2024 episode of the “Watch What Crappens” podcast. According to Judge, she told her castmates about a conversation she had with Shannon Beador wherein she expressed genuine concern about her drinking the day after her September 2023 DUI arrest. Judge said that the show’s editors cut out the scene.

“I was crying on the phone with her, ‘I am so sorry.’ But I said, ‘Listen, this is a wake up call. You have a drinking problem. Nobody got hurt. It’s a wake up call. You need to get help.’ It was something that I wanted to say for years … But the thing is, I talked about it on the show. They didn’t show it. They’re not helping me out by any means,” said Judge on the podcast episode.

Reality Blurb reported that Judge’s husband, Eddie Judge, also wrote that he believed his wife was not accurately portrayed in RHOC season 18 in a series of October 2024 Instagram comments.

In one comment he wrote, “I love my wife to Mars and back. Well, the real Tamra. Not the TV show Tamra that has been adversely edited.”

Tamra Judge Opened up About Her First Therapy Session

While recording the October 14 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge announced that her therapist informed her that she was on the autism spectrum during their first session. Judge said she has “a lot of sensory issues” and has “a really hard time processing stuff.” She also said her therapist told her that her “biggest problem is working through trauma that [she] had [her] life.” In addition, she said she had difficulty with empathy and feels the “need to expose” individuals in the wrong because of said trauma.

Judge made clarifying comments in the October 16 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” She said that she had “spoke too soon” about the situation. She also apologized if she “caused any harm.”

“I should have kept my mouth shut until I was more educated on it,” said Judge on her podcast.

Emily Simpson Discussed Tamra Judge’s Comments

Simpson reacted to Judge’s “Two Ts In A Pod” comments about her therapy session during Shay’s October 2024 podcast episode.

“I always felt like there was something darker or deeper about her that maybe had not been addressed. Because she is aggressive. She can take things and can go too far with them. And I can do that too,” said Simpson during her interview on Shay’s podcast.

Simpson also stated that when she gets upset she is “more of an isolated event kind of person.”

“Where something pisses me off, and I’ll yell about it. And then I’ll apologize about it later. I don’t consistently do it. And so, I’ve always thought that there was probably something that hadn’t been addressed in [Judge’s] psyche to have that much anger. I’m not surprised by it,” said Simpson to Shay.

Simpson said, however, that she did not believe a therapist could diagnose a person during one session.

“I feel like you’d need a whole battery of tests. I think maybe the conversation was something like, ‘Well, because you’re like this, maybe this is an option. And maybe we need to look into it further,” said Simpson.

New episodes of RHOC air on Thursdays on Bravo.