RHOC Cast Member Talks Wanting to Quit

In a new interview, Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson revealed that she almost quit the show in seasons past.

During an appearance on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast, Simpson explained that sometimes, the stress of being on a reality show was just too much. “I would say the first two seasons I didn’t really enjoy a lot of it,” Simpson said while on the podcast. “It was very difficult.”

When McDonald asked Simpson if she had ever considered quitting the show, Simpson revealed, “Yeah, the first two years. I was like why do I do this? I need to just go practice law and be Emily and take care of my kids. ‘Cause it gave me a lot of anxiety. Last year was so hard on me I lost, like, a huge amount of hair just from, like, stress…It just stressed me out. It wasn’t healthy, Shane[Simpson] and I weren’t getting along, Gina [Kirschenheiter] and I weren’t getting along, that was like a knife in my heart.”

However, Simpson explained that this season was much better for her, and, as of right now, it doesn’t seem like she has any plans to leave.

Emily Simpson Said Her Husband Wasn’t a Fan of Being on the Show

During her podcast appearance, Simpson also revealed that being on the show put a strain on her marriage to Shane Simpson, as he didn’t enjoy being on the show at first.

“[F]or him, it was just like, I don’t wanna be in any situation that could possibly jeopardize our marriage, our family, our children,” Simpson said of her husband. “So, those first two seasons, a lot of the animosity or a lot of the problems in our marriage had to do with like he didn’t wanna film or he didn’t wanna do things. And then when they would film him he’d be pissed off because he didn’t want to. So I’m like, ‘Great, can you just like, pretend like you like me?’ And he’s like, ‘No, I don’t wanna do this right now, like I’m hungry, I don’t want a mic on, I don’t wanna film.'”

However, since then, it seems like Simpson’s husband has warmed up more to filming. Simpson told McDonald that her husband “never cared what people thought about him.” This season, Simpson’s husband seemed to open up more to the viewers as well, as he shared his coronavirus diagnosis with the world.

Emily Simpson Did Not Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Before She Was Cast

Simpson also revealed that she had never watched The Real Housewives of Orange County before she was cast for Season 13. Simpson said, “I remember my first season on I think Vicki [Gunvalson] kept calling me like, a super fan, or something, and I was like I don’t even watch it!”

Although Season 15 of the show has wrapped, viewers can catch part one of the explosive Real Housewives of Orange County reunion on Wednesday, January 20, at 9/8c.

