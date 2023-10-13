Emily Simpson Criticizes Ryan Boyajian’s Post-Season 17 Behavior

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson suggested she was not impressed by her castmate, Jennifer Pedranti’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian’s behavior. During an appearance on the October 11 episode of her co-star, Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Simpson mentioned that Boyajian opted to not film the RHOC season 17 reunion special. While filming the reunion, Pedranti explained her boyfriend did not want to confront Judge for her comments about their relationship because “If she goes at him, and he goes back, he just looks like an a*****.”

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Simpson noted that Boyajian shared his thoughts about Judge on social media after the RHOC reunion was filmed in September 2023.

“I talked about this with [my husband] Shane [Simpson] last night and he made the point … Ryan was given the opportunity to go to the reunion and talk, he could tell his side of the story, he could confront Tamra,” said the mother of four. “He could have had all the conversations he wanted. If she was lying about something, he could point it out. He could defend himself, whatever. But he chose to not to go to the reunion. When you choose not to go to the reunion but then you get on Instagram and you write all these things about someone, it doesn’t — to me it just looks like you’re being cowardly.”

Emily Simpson Noted That Her Husband Was Criticized on RHOC

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast episode, Simpson stated that some RHOC cast members, like Bravo alum Kelly Dodd, made negative comments about her husband. The lawyer noted that Boyajian and Pedranti “releas[ed] a joint statement” about their feelings regarding RHOC season 17 in a September 27 Instagram post. Simpson said that, unlike Boyajian, her husband has never attempted to defend himself for his on-camera actions on social media.

“I think it really boded well for him, that he didn’t get involved in it. That he didn’t direct me to say things, he didn’t get on my Instagram, he didn’t say, ‘Hey, babe, let’s get on my Instagram and talk together and, you know, release a joint statement.’ He stayed out of it. I think what Ryan’s trying to do is repair things, but I think it just makes it worse,” continued the mother of four.

Ryan Boyajian Opened Up About Not Wanting to Appear on RHOC

Boyajian explained his reasoning for not wanting to appear on the RHOC season 17 reunion while speaking to BravoTV.com in October 2023. He stated that he and his girlfriend would like to have the opportunity “to speak the real truth” regarding their relationship. As fans are aware, Judge repeatedly accused Boyajian of cheating on Pedranti. The couple, however, has denied her claims.

The father of two stated that he and his girlfriend decided that “the reunion was [not] the right platform to do so.” He also noted, “Had all of the other husbands and boyfriends been invited, I would’ve been there.”

“But this show is Jenn’s show, the focus should be on Jenn and the women, and me showing up there would been A), a distraction, and B), something that would’ve gotten into a war of words,” continued Boyajian.

Jennifer Pedranti Revealed She Took Issue With Emily Simpson’s Comments in August 2023

While speaking to Us Weekly in July 2023, Simpson stated she believed Pedranti “has a tendency to try and create her own narrative” to help make her and her boyfriend look better. The lawyer also stated she believed Boyajian’s behavior was “a walking neon [red] flag.”

“There’s a lot of flags going on,” said the lawyer.

During an August 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Pedranti shared she did not appreciate Simpson’s comment about her boyfriend.

“I really like Emily a lot and I really admire her. And I’ve heard a few things, you know, the comments have been made and it bothers me because I feel like those are all based on things you hear, nothing that you have ever seen. And she’s a smart girl, she’s a smart cookie and it’s like I don’t view her as falling for that,” said the mother of five.

The yoga instructor went on to say that she planned on confronting Simpson at the season 17 reunion. While filming the reunion special, Pedranti chose to do so when Simpson told her that she did not think Boyajian is “good enough for her.” The mother of five replied that she believed Simpson would be upset if she said the same about her husband.

“You are so smart. I love how you love your marriage. I love the mom that you are, I admire you so much. Here’s the one thing that I wish I could come across to you, if I met you and said, ‘Gosh Emily, Shane was a s**** husband to you. I think he’s a piece of s***. You’re so much better than him.’ That would be s**** because I don’t know Shane,” said Pedranti.

Simpson replied that she had been warned about Boyagian by members of their community.