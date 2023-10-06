Emily Simpson Says She Was Sent a Message Alleging That Her Husband Cheated

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson stated that she was sent a text regarding her husband of 14 years, Shane Simpson. According to Reality Blurb, in the October 2 “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast episode, co-hosted by her RHOC co-star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Emily Simpson said the text message alleged that Shane Simpson has been unfaithful.

“I got a text message yesterday that someone said my husband’s cheating on me,” said Simpson.

She shared she first opened the text message while she was getting lunch with her husband.

“It’s an Orange County number … and it said ‘I just want you to know that your husband is having an affair with my wife,’” stated Simpson.

The reality television star went on to say that she decided to let her husband read the message. She also asserted that she does not believe Shane Simpson, the father of her three children, Luke, Keller, and Annabelle, has strayed outside their marriage, especially because “people track him for [her].”

“I get DMs all day telling me where he is. Every time he’s at In-n-Out I know. He can’t go anywhere,” explained Emily Simpson with a laugh.

She noted, however, that the unidentified individual alleged that they had proof that the father of her children was unfaithful.

“Then they sent a text and said, “I have evidence, I have a video of it. Would you like to see it?’ So I said, ‘Yes. Like, please send it.’ They didn’t send anything and then they just texted me again yesterday, I think, and said, ‘Do you think that we should go meet with a lawyer?’ And then I ignored that one,” said the 47-year-old.

The mother of three shared that she determined the message was written by “someone just trying to mess with [them].”

“Shane’s like, ‘What if it’s some AI thing?’ I was like, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ He’s like ‘I don’t know what they did with my image!’” stated the lawyer.

Emily Simpson Spoke About Her Relationship With Shane Simpson During Her Debut Season of RHOC

RHOC fans were introduced to Shane Simpson when Emily Simpson joined the show’s cast during its 13th season, which premiered in 2018. During an appearance on the October 3 episode of her co-star, Gina Kirschenheiter’s podcast, “Orange Country,” the lawyer referenced that viewers were under the impression she and her husband were going through relationship issues during her debut RHOC season.

Emily Simpson explained that her husband felt stressed while filming RHOC season 13 because “he was trying to pass a bar exam with millions of people watching.” She also stated that production pressured her into speaking to her husband “about passing the bar,” which he did not appreciate. In addition, the lawyer revealed that Shane Simpson did not have any interest in filming the series.

“They are telling me that I have to talk about it. I’m telling him, we have to talk about it. And then he’s saying to me, ‘I am your husband, I have boundaries, you are not respecting my boundaries,’ and then he and I are arguing,” explained the Bravo personality.

The mother of three also stated that she had difficulty getting along with her husband because she was chronically in pain before her 2019 hip replacement.

“I was in so much pain all the time, just chronic pain. It made me just so b****,” said Emily Simpson.

Emily Simpson Believes Her Husband Is Similar to Jessel Taank’s Husband

While recording the September 19 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Emily Simpson shared she believed her husband and “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jessel Taank’s husband, Pavit Randhawa, share some similarities.

“[Randhawa] reminds me of Shane,” stated the mother of three.

She shared she believes Pavit did not seem “interested in filming” RHONY season 14.

“I think Pavit can run because Shane walked. Like I feel like people probably get him because of Shane Simpson. I think he like paved the way for those men that aren’t interested in filming and don’t really give a crap about, you know, what their image is,” said the lawyer.