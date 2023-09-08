RHOC Star Says Shannon Beador ‘Banned’ Her From Event

“Real Housewives of Orange County” fans had the opportunity to see Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador perform in several live shows in California during the summer of 2023. Their RHOC castmates, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, spoke about their performances called, “An Evening With the Tres Amigas,” during a September 2023 joint appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

While filming the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Cohen asked Simpson and Kirschenheiter, “What is the highest amount you would pay for a ticket to the “Tres Amigas” improv show?” Kirschenheiter stated she “would go for a free seat.” Meanwhile, Simpson replied she “would pay $100 to go” to her castmates’ live show. The lawyer then stated that she was unable to go to the event because Beador did not want her there.

“I wasn’t invited though — I mean I was invited, but I was banned, I was banned by Shannon. Banned. Like banned,” said Simpson.

Kirschenheiter clarified that Judge did want them at the event.

As fans are aware, Simpson and Beador have been at odds throughout the show’s 17th season, which premiered in June 2023. For instance, Beador got upset with Simpson for making comments about her relationship with her now ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. Simpson also suggested she believes Beador’s behavior is inconsistent, calling her “Jekyll and Hyde” in RHOC season 17, episode 8.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Was Also Banned From the ‘Tres Amigas’ Live Shows

Simpson is not the only Bravo personality who was banned from attending the “Tres Amigas” live shows. Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared that Gunvalson did not want her in the audience in a June 2023 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Judge.

Arroyave stated that she would have been supportive despite her ongoing issues with Gunvalson.

“I would have posted for you guys, regardless of whatever beef that Vicki and I have, how I feel about you surpasses that because I want you to succeed, I want you to do well, and I don’t care about some stupid, random fight that I had with Vicki like two years ago,” stated the former RHOBH personality.

Judge shared why she believed Gunvalson may have not wanted Arroyave in attendance of the show.

“I think if you were there, it might be a little bit about me and you and that will take away from things, and I disagree with it. I wanted you there,” said Judge.

Vicki Gunvalson Spoke About Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Gunvalson has had cameos throughout the show’s 17th season. During a December 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Gunvalson briefly discussed rejoining the RHOC cast after a two-year absence. She stated that she joined filming alongside Beador and Judge.

“Loved it, loved my girls,” said the 61-year-old.

The mother of one also suggested that she would be interested in returning to the series as a full-time cast member if the opportunity arose.

“That’s Bravo’s decision, and then, at that time, I address it, my filming days hopefully aren’t over,” said Gunvalson.

In a July 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Simpson and Judge stated that they believe Gunvalson will be a full-time RHOC star again.