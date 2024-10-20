RHOC Star Says She Probably Would’ve Quit the Show if She Were Shannon Beador

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson says she would have considered quitting the series if she was Shannon Beador.

During an appearance on the October 18 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay‘s podcast, “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay,” Simpson was asked to name “the biggest Debbie Downer” on the RHOC cast. Simpson replied, “I think all of us at some point can be.” She then said she did not want to call Beador “the biggest Debbie Downer,” as she had difficulty filming RHOC season 18.

As fans are aware, Beador had to film the season with her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen’s fiancee, Alexis Bellino, who came back to the series after an 11-year absence. In addition, according to Entertainment Tonight, Janssen “is suing [Beador] for $75K he claims he loaned her for a face lift and other expenses.” Beador also had a DUI arrest in September 2023 before the production of season 18 began.

“I just feel like she went through so much this season that she was upset a lot. And she was crying a lot. But I understand why she was,” said Simpson on Shay’s podcast. “Because she was dealing with things that I can’t imagine.”

Simpson said while she considers herself “a very strong person,” she “probably would have quit” RHOC if she were Beador.

“Like ‘F you all. I’m going home. Not doing this crap,'” said Simpson.

Shannon Beador Spoke About Filming RHOC Season 18

During an August 2024 interview with Extra TV, Beador said she had difficulty filming with Bellino during the show’s 18th season.

“It was difficult just because it’s an awkward situation,” said Beador while speaking to Extra TV.

Beador said she and Janssen had rekindled their relationship after their November 2022 breakup. According to Beador, Janssen ended their relationship again following her September 2023 DUI arrest.

“After about six weeks after he ended it for the second time, he met Alexis,” said Beador to Extra TV.

She clarified that while she is hurt by the situation, she does not want to ever date Janssen again.

“We had a very toxic relationship,” said Beador.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in August 2024, Beador discussed Janssen’s lawsuit against her. According to Beador, she “offered him the full amount because [she knows] legal fees will surpass [$75K].”

“He said, no, because he refused to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement, which is industry standard in any settlement case,” said Beador to Entertainment Tonight. “So, is it about money? Because if it was, you would have taken the money that you allege that I took from you.”

Beador told the publication that Janssen “has added a fraud component to the case” and has claimed that she has “intentionally took money from him.”

“And that includes punitive damages,” continued Beador.

Alexis Bellino Says She Believes RHOC Fans Should Have Had More Sympathy for Her

During an October 2024 interview with Us Weekly, alongside Janssen, Bellino shared if she felt empathy toward Beador while filming RHOC season 18. She replied that she believed she should have received empathy from RHOC fans as her mother, Penelope, had died four months before she began shooting season 18. According to Bellino, she “wasn’t eating, wasn’t sleeping, [and] was barely getting out of bed.”

“So I’m tired of hearing about that. I have sympathy for her. But at the same time, it’s like I had to do a really freaking hard job. And I got beat down the entire season,” said Bellino to Us Weekly.

Janssen also said he thinks “Shannon is masterful at eliciting sympathy that she doesn’t deserve.”

In addition, Janssen said that he believed viewers are unhappy with him and Bellino because of what Beador has said about them.

“All of the hate is based off of things that aren’t true,” said Janssen to Us Weekly.