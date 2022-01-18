RHOC Star Believes Steve Lodge ‘Took Advantage’ of Vicki Gunvalson

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson shared her opinion about former co-star, Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-fiance, Steve Lodge on a January 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

During the “WWHL” episode, a caller asked Simpson if she had been in contact with Gunvalson since she “called off her engagement to Steve,” who is currently engaged to Janis Carlson, in September 2021. The viewer also inquired whether the lawyer was “shocked” by the news of their breakup.

Simpson shared that she does not speak to her former “RHOC” co-star.

“I think Vicki blocked me years ago and I’m still blocked,” explained the 45-year-old.

She then asserted that she “wasn’t shocked” that Gunvalson and Lodge broke up.

“I felt like Steve was an opportunist and I think he took advantage of her and then, you know, when that opportunity wasn’t there, I think he left. I feel badly though because I think Vicki deserves someone who treats her the way she should be treated,” asserted Simpson.

The reality television star went on to say that she “like[s] Vicki” and appreciate what she contributed to “RHOC.”

“I think she deserves someone who treats her with respect and love and she needs that,” stated the Bravo personality.

Andy Cohen agreed with Simpson’s assessment of Gunvalson and shared that he “think[s] she should be with someone who does not want to be on television.”

Emily Simpson Shared Similar Comments About Vicki Gunvalson’s Breakup in November 2021

Simpson shared similar sentiments about Gunvalson and Lodge’s breakup during a November 2021 interview with Hollywood Life. She revealed that she did not find the split to be shocking, as Gunvalson’s brother, William Steinmetz, had given her information about the relationship during the former couple’s engagement party.

“At their engagement, her brother told me they were never going to get married, so hello, no I was not surprised at all!” stated Simpson.

Vicki Gunvalson Discussed Her Relationship With Steve Lodge in January 2021

Gunvalson discussed her relationship with Lodge during a January 2021 interview on the “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast, hosted by her former “RHOC” co-star Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame. When the 59-year-old revealed that she will “never be over [Lodge],” Judge reminded her that she changed her personality for him. She referenced that Gunvalson acted more subdued when she traveled to Mexico during “RHOC” season 13.

“Do you remember when we were in Mexico and in normal days, you’d be whooping it up, partying and I was naked, Shannon in her Spanx and you were like, ‘I can’t do this, I can’t do this.’ I said, ‘Oh my god, she’s going to get fired.’ She’s not the same Vicki that she’s been for so many years because you were so afraid of what he thought,” stated Judge.

Gunvalson admitted that she had behaved a certain way because she “didn’t want to lose [Lodge].”

“I thought as you are in a partnership and one of your partners wants you to kind of tone it down, which is difficult for me, it’s like a horse wanting to get out of its cage, I want to full throttle all of the time,” explained the mother-of-two.

New episodes of “RHOC” air on Wednesdays on Bravo.

