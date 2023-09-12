RHOC Star Responds to Tamra Judge Saying She Likes ‘to Bully’ Shannon Beador

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador took issue with several of her co-stars throughout the show’s 17th season, which premiered in June 2023. For instance, she was unhappy with Gina Kirschenheiter, Heather Dubrow, and Emily Simpson for making comments about her relationship with her now ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. During the September 8 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” alongside Kirschenheiter, Simpson acknowledged her problems with Beador, as reported by Reality Blurb. A fan called into the show and noted that Tamra Judge labeled her and Dubrow as bullies because of their remarks regarding Janssen.

“What was your response to Tamra saying that you and Heather like to bully Shannon when she also shared [Judge] opinion on Shannon’s relationship with John?” asked the RHOC viewer.

Simpson replied that she did not believe Judge’s remark “was a fair statement” as the entire RHOC cast had conversations about Beador and Janssen.

“We all talk about [Beador] relationship and she told all of the things so I wouldn’t say being open about her relationship is bullying, it’s just talking about things that she has told us,” said Simpson.

She also stated that she believed Beador’s “reaction is very telling” and asserted that she would brush off similar remarks about her marriage to her husband, Shane Simpson.

“If someone said something about my relationship with Shane, I would be like ‘Oh well, that’s dumb,’ but when you react that largely, then I feel like there’s something probably pretty accurate there,” said Simpson.

During the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Simpson also shared that she believed Janssen and Beador had gotten back together after their November 2022 breakup. In a July 2023 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio program, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Beador stated that her relationship with Janssen is platonic.

“We’re not back together, but we have spent quite a bit of time together in the last couple months,” said Beador.

Emily Simpson Shared Her Thoughts About Jennifer Pedranti’s Relationship

Simpson has also shared her thoughts about her castmate Jennifer Pedranti’s relationship with her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. As fans are aware, Boyajian has been a topic among the RHOC cast after Pedranti joined the show for season 17. For instance, Judge has repeatedly stated that Boyajian cheated on Pedranti. However, the couple has denied the claims.

While speaking to Us Weekly in July 2023, Simpson stated that she believed Pedranti’s boyfriend is “a walking neon [red] flag.”

“Like there’s a lot of flags going on,” said the lawyer.

Pedranti shared her thoughts about Simpson’s comment in a July 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that she disagreed with her co-star’s assessment of her boyfriend because she is judging him off of his past behavior.

“Is Ryan a walking red flag because in his single years he had a lot of fun? So that makes him a walking red flag? And that automatically makes him some cheating POS with me? It’s super unfair to Ryan,” said the mother of five. “I have never been more loved or prioritized in my life and he’s such a good partner. It’s so unfortunate that they just want listen to talk from the past, and that’s who they’re going to judge him to be.”

Jennifer Pedranti Shared She Planned on Confronting Emily Simpson at the Season 17 Reunion

In an August 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Pedranti shared that she intended to confront Simpson about her comments regarding her relationship at the RHOC season 17 reunion, filmed in September 2023. She stated that while she is fond of Simpson, she did not appreciate her comments about Boyajian.

“I really admire her and I’ve heard a few things, you know, comments have been made and it bothers me because I feel like those are all based on things you hear, nothing that you have ever seen,” said Pedranti. “And she’s a smart girl, she’s a smart cookie and it’s like I don’t view her as falling for that. And so I would love to ask.”