Emily Simpson Thinks RHONY Star Exhibited ‘Odd Behavior’ in Season 14

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson gave their opinions about “Real Housewives of New York City” personalities Erin Lichy and Ubah Hassan on the September 20 episode of Arroyave’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.”

While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave and Simpson discussed Lichy’s decision to prank her castmate, Ubah Hassan, by hiding her phone for about an hour after the model pushed her in the pool in RHONY season 14, episode 10. Arroyave and Simpson stated that they did not understand Hassan’s heated reaction to Lichy’s prank. Arroyave theorized that Hassan was told by producers to up her game on the series because she had missed some filming days after she tested positive for COVID. The RHOBH star also stated that she did not appreciate it when Lichy stated she was “little scared” of her castmate in a confessional interview.

“I feel like Erin saying she was scared of Ubah though takes her from an Erin to a Karen, that’s the only thing,” stated Arroyave.

Simpson agreed with the RHOBH alum and stated she did not find Hassan scary. She stated, however, that she believes Hassan was “overreacting” when she confronted Lichy for her prank the following morning.

“I thought she was way overreacting, I thought it was odd, I thought it was odd behavior, and I wouldn’t have been scared in that situation because I would have been like, ‘I gave you your phone, and you are acting like a nut,’” said the RHOC star.

Arroyave then criticized Hassan for having less storyline on RHONY than her castmates.

“I’m sorry, Ubah, if you have so many people to call and you have so much storyline, tell us because you have given us nothing,” stated the former Bravo star.

Ubah Hassan Discussed Her Behavior Toward Erin Lichy

Hassan spoke about her behavior toward Lichy during the cast’s trip to the Caribbean in an August 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She stated that she does not typically get mad unless she is “poked properly.” The model also noted that her issues with Lichy intensified after the real estate agent instructed her not to say her name when she was not in the room.

“I think I mentioned her name or something, and she said, ‘Don’t mention my name…’ and I said, ‘Oh, you are here?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, don’t ever mention my name again,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no, this is not gonna work.’ This is not gonna work. Don’t talk to me like that…’ and, yeah, then I just saw black for, like, nine hours,” said Hassan.

She also stated that she was frustrated when Lichy accused her of getting the cast to turn against her in RHONY season 14, episode 11.

“If you think I am making everyone against you, then there is something you’re [feeling] guilty about. That should now be your first thought, because what did you do for other people to be against you, right?” said Hassan.

Ubah Hassan Shared Her Thoughts About Erin Lichy’s Remarks Regarding Jessel Taank

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hassan shared she took issue with comments Lichy made about their castmate, Jessel Taank. She was particularly unhappy that Lichy stated she believed the London native had a “missing chip” after Taank had an awkward conversation with the mother of three about her grandmother’s funeral.

“It’s not nice to tell someone that they miss a chip. Like, you did not create them, how do you know– what are you, Steve Jobs, telling what the computer is missing? Like, you’re not God. Jessel is not missing anything. I think you can disagree, and you cannot like someone, but unless you created them, you should not know what chips they miss, or didn’t miss,” said the 40-year-old.

Taank gave an update on her relationship with Lichy following RHONY season 14 during a September 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She stated that she was unfamiliar with Lichy before they began co-starring together on the Bravo franchise.

“We didn’t really run in the same circles, so there was just a lot of, I guess, misunderstandings, between us because I think she saw me as one way, and I saw her as another way. And we weren’t vibing, and we weren’t clicking,” said the fashion publicist.

She stated that despite their issues, they are “in a much better place.”