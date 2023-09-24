Emily Simpson Says Her Castmate Never Apologizes for Her ‘Hypocrisy’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson shared her thoughts about her castmate, Vicki Gunvalson’s behavior in a September 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” During the interview, Simpson referenced that Gunvalson was upset when Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter confronted Heather Dubrow after Tamra Judge claimed she called them losers in season 17, episode 15. Dubrow denied the allegation and asserted she was “done” with RHOC. While Gunvalson was crying at a restaurant, she explained she felt emotional because of how the cast was “treating Heather.” She also suggested she found the argument upsetting because she has different priorities after leaving RHOC as a full-time cast member in 2019.

Simpson shared she believes Gunvalson’s reaction to her fight with Dubrow was hypocritical. The 48-year-old also seemed to reference that Gunvalson was involved in quite a few arguments throughout her time on RHOC. The lawyer suggested, however, that she found Gunvalson’s behavior amusing.

“I do love how you get a shot of Vicki Gunvalson coming in and just being, like, so Vicki, because you never know what you are going to get with her. And I do love that Vicki’s hypocrisy is just, like, I mean, it’s, like, a 10 out of 10 and she never apologizes for it,” said Simpson. “And I love her for that. It’s always like she’s always like, ‘This is a family show, we shouldn’t talk about sexual things. And then there’s just like I mean, how many examples of like her, you know, I don’t even have to explain, you know what I’m talking about. So Vicki is always Vicki.”

Emily Simpson Discussed Vicki Gunvalson Returning to RHOC

During the Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Simpson suggested she would not be against Gunvalson rejoining the RHOC cast as a full-time star. She explained that she “find[s] Vicki Gunvalson to be amusing.” The 48-year-old noted, however, that Gunvalson blocked her on Instagram. She shared that while the 61-year-old attempted to unblock her on the social media platform during the season 17 cast trip to Mexico, she was unable to do so.

Simpson mentioned that Gunvalson returned to RHOC as “a friend of” following a three-year absence in an October 2022 Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview, alongside Kirschenheiter. When Kirschenheiter stated, “It’s good to have a dose of Vicki,” Simpson shared she agreed with her castmate.

While speaking to Us Weekly in December 2022, Gunvalson suggested she would not be opposed to being a full-time cast member on RHOC again. The mother of two stated that she likes being able to film with Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge.

“That’s Bravo’s decision and then at that time, I address it, but yeah, my filming days hopefully aren’t over. And you know, I love my Tamra and Shannon and we’re good together,” said the COTO Insurance founder.

Gina Kirschenheiter Shared How She Felt About Vicki Gunvalson

Kirschenheiter discussed Gunvalson’s RHOC return during a July 2023 interview on HollywoodLife’s “Pay Attention Puh-lease” podcast. She stated that she enjoyed co-starring on the Bravo franchise with Gunvalson during season 17, despite their past issues on the show.

“Vicki is so great. I never thought I would say that either … She loved me. I was like, ‘Who is this person?’” said Kirschenheiter.

She stated that the 61-year-old “seems really happy.”

“Like genuinely happy which is really amazing and awesome for her. And she’s freaking hysterical. She’s just so naturally herself. She comes in, she says hysterical s***, she makes trouble just being herself. And it’s all incredible,” continued the 39-year-old.