Former ‘Real Housewife’ Announces Engagement

She said yes.

Former “Real Housewives of Potomac” cast member Katie Rost accepted her boyfriend, Travis Robert-Ritter’s, proposal, and took to Instagram in a July 9 post to share the engagement news with her followers.

“We fight all the time. But, we kiss, we make up. Yes I’ll marry you Travis. Thanks for asking… again. #katievibes #happyanniversary” Rost wrote in her post’s caption. The engagement news comes days after Rost’s 43rd birthday, which she rang in with a midnight meditation with her black cat by her side, according to another social media post on the day.

Katie Rost’s Engagement Was Not a Complete Surprise

Although proposals are generally meant to be surprises, Rost and her followers may have seen this one coming, as she shared a June 25 post to Instagram showing Robert-Ritter sitting across from her mother in the middle of a conversation with the caption, “Travis asked my mom if he could ‘have my hand in marriage’ and she said ‘please take all of her’. I like that he asked momma! It’s very old school. #katievibes #etiquette”.

Fans and followers of Rost were excited for her, and many also appreciated Robert-Ritter’s reaching out to her mother for approval of the relationship prior to popping the question, letting her know in the comment section.

“That’s a great man. Congratulations Beautiful ❤️” one user wrote.

“🤣 🤣 🤣 Your mom is too funny! ❤️ Congratulations dear Katie!!! ❤️ ❤️ I wish you all the best!!” another user wrote.

“It’s respectable. He is very thoughtful. I like her answer, you are blessed,” a third user added.

One fan used her comment section as a way to request she rejoins the RHOP cast, tagging the official Bravo Instagram account to write, “@bravotv bring her back to POTOMOC PLEASEEEEE @katierostofficial we need you love”. Rost has appeared in four non-consecutive seasons of the Potomac offshoot of the “Housewives” franchise, though not always as a main cast member. Rost began in season one as one of the original main cast members of the franchise, however by season two she was only a guest star. She returned again in season four as a friend of the housewives, but departed again at the end of the season, only to return for another guest appearance in season seven.

Katie Rost Has Been Engaged Multiple Times Since Her ‘RHOP’ Run

Season one of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” ended with Rost saying yes to a proposal from her then-boyfriend Andrew, however she revealed that they had parted ways just before the season one reunion was filmed. Rost’s relationship with Andrew follows a 14-month marriage (according to Rost during the season one reunion) to her ex-husband Dr. James Orsini, with whom Rost shares three children, a son James and twin daughters Renee and Kathryn.

In July 2019, around the time season four of “Potomac” was airing, in which Rost returned to the cast in a supporting capacity, the former “Housewife” became engaged again, this time to her now-ex Jesse. Rost said of the split, “It wasn’t anything too overly dramatic — it was more so like a car running out of gas.”

