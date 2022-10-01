Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley Slammed as ‘Tone Deaf’

Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley are being criticized online following an episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The backlash from fans came after Erika and Dorit were filmed shopping for chocolate as a gift for Crystal Minkoff. Crystal and her husband Rob had the ladies over to their home for a party in honor of Crystal’s birthday. The roaring ’20s themed get together was a relative success, though things did get awkward between Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton, the former deciding to leave the party early.

However, before the women even arrived, several went shopping to pick up something special for Crystal. Rinna and Sutton Stracke picked out an orchid in a large pot while Erika and Dorit decided to pick up some chocolate. Their gift choice made several fans upset.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some RHOBH Fans Felt That Bringing Chocolate Was ‘Tone Deaf’ Due to Crystal’s Eating Disorder

On season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Crystal has opened up about her eating disorder struggles.

“I just want the girls to know how hyperaware I am of my weight and sort of the struggles I go through,” she said during one episode, according to Us Weekly.

Several people took to Reddit to discuss Erika and Dorit’s decision to bring Crystal chocolate as a birthday gift.

“Who gives chocolate to someone who is struggling with an eating disorder and has recently been discussing how she’s been finding it really hard to cope with,” one person wrote.

“Tone deaf again,” read the original poster’s thread title. “Who gives chocolate as a gift to a woman with an eating disorder?” the OP added.

“i thought the same. and a free gift you got from doing a promo the day before. so tacky and cheap,” a third comment read.

“I also have struggled with an eating disorder (still do) it just seems strange after all of the conversations they have had surrounding it this season. There are much more appropriate gifts,” a fourth person said.

Other RHOBH Compared Erika & Dorit to Lucy & Ethel

The trip to the chocolatier had fans comparing Erika and Dorit to a famous television duo from the 50s.

“As soon as I saw the scene was going to be two women making chocolate, I thought, ‘Oh goodie, a Lucy and Ethel joke in 3…2..1…,'” one comment read.

“Oh look it’s Lucy and Ethel! So chic. Such decadent chocolate. What a luxury. It’s a luxury. So luxurious. It’s a luxury,” someone else said.

Other fans didn’t like the scene for other reasons.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about the people that actually work there that were probably thinking how ridiculous it was that these women were like cosplaying them. ‘This is so therapeutic. Wow.’ I’m sure they told them they were lucky to work there or something just has tasteless,” a Redditor commented.

“Their obsession with everything being luxurious, having entire convos about brands and jewelry…like it’s so materialistic but it’s also so boring,” a fourth added.

READ NEXT: RHOBH Star Hints at Cast Shake-Up Amid Season 12 Feuds