Erika Jayne Says Garcelle Beauvais Broke a Promise to Her

Erika Girardi is getting vocal about some of her issues with a fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmate.

During an interview with Page Six that was published on May 12, Girardi revealed that Garcelle Beauvais broke her promise to stop asking questions about Girardi’s legal issues on camera. Beauvais made this promise to Girardi during the season 12 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” while the two were at a workout session together.

“It was a relief [to hear her say that],” Girardi told the outlet about Beauvais. “But no, she didn’t [keep her promise].”

Girardi added, “And of course, that’s really what you see also in the teaser [for the rest of the season], it goes on and on.”

During the interview, Girardi also spoke about the confessional that Beauvais filmed after the workout scene. Girardi had told Beauvais that most of her legal issues were going to be behind her soon, explaining that a lot of it had been “disproven.” In response, Beauvais said in a confessional that the star was in “denial.”

“It’s disappointing if I didn’t think that it would happen,” Girardi said about Beauvais’ comments. “Sometimes reactions are expected out of certain people and you’ve been around someone long enough to know exactly where they’re going.”

Girardi’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is being accused of embezzling money from his former clients, but Girardi has been dismissed from the lawsuit in the state of Illinois, according to E!. However, according to Page Six, Girardi is still facing two lawsuits: one $50 million racketeering lawsuit and another $2.1 “aiding and abetting” suit. Girardi’s legal scandal was a big storyline during season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Girardi and Beauvais Will Feud During This Upcoming Season

Even though season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has just begun, Girardi and Beauvais will get into it this season, which Beauvais addressed during a February 2022 episode of “The Real” talk show. Beauvais spoke about the fact that she had unfollowed Girardi on Instagram at the time.

“All I can say is she called me something that I did not like,” Beauvais explained on “The Real” about Girardi. “And so, therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don’t want to see her posts, I don’t want to put up a like, so I thought, I’m going to unfollow her, I don’t want to see her posts.”

Beauvais continued, “Did I know it was going to cause world war three? Unfollowing someone is huge, apparently, because it was breaking news all over the place. Friends were texting me going, ‘I can’t believe you unfollowing her is such a big deal,’ but it is. I guess it’s a new way of saying I don’t like you, but I don’t want to tell you, so I’m just going to unfollow you.” Girardi Tossed Beauvais’ Book in the Trash View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) Girardi and Beauvais’ feud only got more heated in April 2022 when Girardi threw out a copy of Beauvais’ new memoir, “Love Me As I Am,” in the trash, and documented it on Instagram, which was captured by the account @queensofbravo. “I did not like that,” Sutton Stracke told E! News about the incident on May 3. “I think that when a cast member works really hard on something in their personal life, and they share it with all the cast members, to throw something in the trash, it’s ridiculously disrespectful.” Beauvais’ and Stracke’s costar, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, also agreed. “Sometimes things are unnecessary, and that was one of them,” Minkoff told the outlets at the time. “And I think we all should just support each other and, I don’t know. It’s never easy to walk out with your friends.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

