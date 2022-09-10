Erika Jayne Puts RHOBH Cast on Blast

You don’t know what she goes through at night! In a sneak preview of next week’s Sept. 14 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Erika Girardi goes off on her fellow castmates in a confessional scene.

After the ladies confronted her about her legal issues on camera during the previous episode, she fled Kyle Richards’ house in Aspen and went to stay with Diana Jenkins at her hotel, which is revealed in the preview. The women had accused Girardi of lacking “empathy” in the ongoing legal battle involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. Currently, Girardi’s estranged husband, lawyer Tom Girardi, is being accused of embezzling money from his clients.

In a confessional in next week’s episode, Girardi opened up about her decision to leave Richards’ house and she revealed she doesn’t want to join the group trip to Richards’ favorite hat store in Aspen because she felt upset with the rest of the ladies from the previous evening.

“I don’t care whether this is Kyle’s favorite store in the whole world,” Girardi said in the confessional scene. “F*** these people and f*** this place.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Girardi Said That Her Legal Issues Have Brought Her Closer to Her Son & First Husband

While speaking to Bravo’s The Daily Dish in June 2022, Girardi explained that the legal issues she’s been going through have brought her closer to her 30-year-old son, Tommy, and her first husband, Thomas Zizzo.

“People don’t understand this, but we’re actually pretty tight,” Girardi said about her family. “They have been very supportive of me, and I’m very grateful.”

Girardi continued, “And I will say this — the silver lining to all of this s*** is that our relationship is stronger. My son and I, we’ve really come together. … He’ll be 30 in June. Jesus. I just remember walking around here in New York being pregnant with him, but he’ll be 30. And so asking him what he thinks about things, you know, you get this adult perspective, and it’s really nice.”

One RHOBH Star Said That ‘Aspen Will Never Be the Same’

Even though viewers have only seen the first part of this season’s trip to Aspen on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” it seems like there’s still a lot more drama to come. During a March 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kyle Richards said that things “really got out of control” during the getaway.

“Aspen will never be the same,” Richards said at the time. “Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don’t know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was a Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you.”

Richards continued, “It was really a very intense season. A lot of really intense things going on with a lot of the cast members. With Dorit and the home invasion. What Erika’s been going through and other personal things. So, it was a crazy season. When it’s really bad for us, it good for the audience.”

