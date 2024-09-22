Erika Jayne Thinks Bravo Viewers Are ‘Worn Down’ by RHOC Star

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne is sharing her opinion of “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Alexis Bellino.

While filling in for RHOC star Tamra Judge on the September 20 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp, Jayne reacted to Bellino’s behavior in RHOC season 18, episode 11, which aired on September 19.

While discussing the RHOC episode, Mellencamp said she could not handle how Bellino was acting at Jennifer Pedranti‘s event.

“I have to tell you, Alexis really drove me nuts this entire episode,” said Mellencamp.

Jayne interjected that she understood why Mellencamp had that reaction. She said she believes most RHOC viewers are tired of Bellino’s behavior on the Bravo series.

“I could see why she would wear you down. I mean, I think — look, you know what, you are not the only person. The whole audience is worn down by this woman. And I say that with love and kindness … They are. You can see it. If you’re feeling it, we’re feeling it, imagine what everybody else is feeling. Like my god. God bless her,” said Jayne on the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode.

Alexis Bellino Discussed Returning to the Bravo Series After an 11-year Absence

Bellino returned to RHOC for season 18 after an 11-year absence. During a September 2024 interview on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-TEA” podcast, Bellino said she has been receiving backlash from fans. Bellino clarified that her mental health has not been affected by the criticism. She stated, however, that her and her fiance, John Janssen’s children have been affected. As fans are aware, Janssen was in a relationship with Bellino’s castmate, Shannon Beador, for over three years.

During the “Virtual Reali-Tea” episode, Bellino said she understood “why so many people dislike” her because several of her scenes on RHOC have been edited out. She said she believes fans would have a better understanding of her if they saw everything she filmed for RHOC season 18.

“There’s so much not shown. As a friend of, it’s really hard when you are really having a full-cast member storyline and you are having this much shown and a lot left out that would be crucial for the audience to actually like me. A lot of that is being left out,” said Bellino during the September 2024 interview.

Alexis Bellino Opened up About Her Relationship With John Janssen

During an August 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bellino spoke about her relationship with Janssen. Bellino said Janssen initially did not want her to film RHOC season 18. She said, however, that when she decided she wanted to return to the series, “he has been nothing but supportive.”

She also addressed speculation that she and Janssen began dating in November 2023 to secure positions on RHOC season 18. Bellino said she was asked to return to the Bravo series before she and Janssen started dating.

She also denied claims that Janssen has “coached” her on what to say about Beador on RHOC.

“Any healthy relationship, you’re going to talk to your significant other about your work. And this is my career. So yeah, we talk. And to me, it’s silly to think or foolish to think that we don’t talk. There’s no coaching because first of all I don’t think anyone could say that I’m coachable,” said Bellino with a laugh. “But with that aside, it’s like use whatever word you want to make it feel good for you. But yes, we talk a lot. And he is my best friend and my partner in crime and my future husband.”

New episodes of RHOC air on Thursdays on Bravo.