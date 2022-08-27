RHOBH Fans React to Erika Jayne’s Announcement About New Music

On August 23, 2022, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne took to Instagram to share she was recording a version of the 2011 song “I’m Still Hot” with the artist Luciana. Jayne also wrote “new music on the way” in an August 23 Instagram Story.

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of the Instagram Story on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Please no more!” read the caption of the post.

Several Reddit users shared their thoughts about the Instagram Story in the comments section.

“We’ve done nothing to deserve this,” wrote a commenter.

“Haven’t we all been through enough the past 2 years?” asked another.

“Who actually listens to her music? Genuinely asking,” shared a different person.

“That no one asked for 🙄,” stated a social media user.

“That’s the worst threat I’ve heard from her so far 🤣,” added a Bravo fan.

“She’s so f****** embarrassing,” commented an RHOBH viewer.

“She has got to be the most tone deaf person on the face of the planet (no pun intended). Like no one is interested in listening to your auto tuned music while you shake your a**. Go finish your lawsuits, apologize for your egregious spending habits at the expense of innocent people, and sit the f*** down,” wrote a commenter.

“Now she knows d*** well NO ONE asked for or needs this 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” chimed in an eighth person.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Her Singing Career in May 2022

During a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jayne shared that she has been focusing on her hair extension line and her music career.

“Pretty Mess Hair is definitely a bright spot and definitely, you know, a great business for me and something that I am proud of, you know, I’m back in the studio. I’m back creating, which is super important to me,” stated the Bravo star.

Garcelle Beauvais Shared Her Thoughts About Erika Jayne

In RHOBH season 12, episode 15, Jayne confronted her co-star Garcelle Beauvais for making comments about her drinking habits. During an August 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Jayne shared that she believed Beauvais was “judgemental.” Dorit Kemsley revealed that she thinks the “Coming to America” star had an issue with Jayne because she told her 14-year-old son, Jax Nilon, to “get the f*** out” in season 12, episode 8.

“My first thought was just that she was harboring some resentment towards Erika about the comment toward her son that Erika has apologized for many times. I have really never seen Erika just let loose and have fun and it’s nice and it’s refreshing and you also see someone who is trying to have a moment and smile and maybe get out of their own life for a hot second,” said Kemsley.

In the same “RHOBH After Show” episode, Beauvais shared her thoughts about Jayne’s behavior toward Nilon.

“That was a tough night it was supposed to be celebratory, we’re all having a good time, I was so happy that all my kids were with me. That’s my happy place, so for my party to end the way it did, it obviously ruffled a lot of feathers and I really had to straddle the line of my son saying ‘mom she’s drunk don’t do anything,’ like not to embarrass him and then at the same time stepping up to Erika and say you can’t talk to my kid like that. Ever,” asserted the mother of three.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’