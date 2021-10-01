Erika Jayne Responds to Rumors That She’s Downgrading to 1-Bedroom Apartment

Erika Jayne reacted to reports that she’s on the hunt for a tiny new apartment.

After photos were published of her in front of an apartment rental sign in West Hollywood, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a post from a landlord who set the record straight.

On her Instagram story, Erika shared the photo of her wearing a gray sweatsuit as she breezed past a sign in front of an apartment building that advertised, “For rent…single.”

The caption from the rental manager said, “My phone won’t stop ringing all morning… (She was visiting a friend @theprettymess) God people are insane! … However, we do have 1 single unit left.”

Several Outlets Reported That Erika Jayne Was Apartment Hunting After Downgrading to a Smaller House Earlier This Year

Erika Jayne’s response came hours after The Daily Mail and other outlets reported that she was looking for a single bedroom apartment less than a year after filing for divorce from Tom Girardi and moving out of their palatial Pasadena estate. According to the Sun, Erika’s $13 million former mansion boasted 10,000 square feet, nine bathrooms, and featured a chapel

Earlier this year, Erika did downsize – but it wasn’t to a tiny apartment. Instead, the “XXpen$ve” singer moved into a 2,000 square foot Spanish-style rental in Los Angeles, per Reality Blurb. The plush unit has a monthly rent of $9,500 per month, the outlet noted.

Erika Jayne Has Admitted She is Broke

Erika’s ex-husband has been accused of embezzling lawsuit money meant for widows, orphans, and cancer patients, and the former power attorney is now involved in multiple embezzlement lawsuits. Erika has also been hit with allegations that her ex funneled money from his law firm and into her EJ Global LLC to fund her music career, according to Page Six.

Erika has denied knowing anything about her ex-husband’s financial affairs when they were married. She even claimed that Girardi hid a mansion in La Quinta, California, that he owned and said she didn’t even know exactly where it was.

On the most recent episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Erika referenced her unexpected financial situation as she said that the way to find out who your friends are is to “get old and go broke.”

She also told her co-star, Kyle Richards, “I’m out here rebuilding my life, but girl, I have zero dollars.” Erika revealed that she expects “nothing” financially from her divorce settlement, per Insider.

Erika is known for her designer outfits and expensive taste. Four years ago, she boasted that she spent $40,000 per month on “clothes, shoes, and accessories,” per E! News.

But amid her financial downfall, Erika found herself having to defend shopping at bargain chain stores. After she was photographed shopping at T.J. Maxx, the “RHOBH” star responded to a social media commenter who told her she was “NOT winning” by being seen shopping at the discount clothing and housewares store.

“I shopped there for years,” Erika clapped back on Twitter. “I also went to petco and Target. Stop over analyzing my life.”

