RHOBH Star Says She Made ‘Bad Choices’ to Numb Herself

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne is sharing her thoughts about “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador‘s behavior.

While filling in for “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge on a September 2024 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In a Pod,” co-hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp, Jayne said she did not agree with Beador’s choice to drink alcohol in RHOC season 18. Jayne noted that Beador was going through some difficulties during RHOC season 18, seemingly in reference to her September 2023 arrest and having to co-star with her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen’s fiancee, Alexis Bellino.

“I would prefer not to see her drinking while she’s in such a terrible time. I think that that’s counterproductive. So when I see her order a cocktail, I’m like, ‘God, don’t do that.’ You know, just — if you’re in a bad place,” said Jayne on the podcast episode.

Jayne also said she made destructive decisions, including drinking alcohol excessively, during her estranged husband, disbarred lawyer Tom Girardi’s legal issues while filming RHOBH season 12. People magazine reported that Girardi “was convicted on Tuesday, Aug. 27 of embezzling more than $15 million from his clients, with a federal jury in Los Angeles finding the 85-year-old guilty on four counts of wire fraud.”

“I was trying to die, I was trying to hurt myself. I was really trying to not wake up. And not hear it anymore. You know, I was tired. So I didn’t care. I don’t know what [Beador is] feeling. But that’s true. I wanted it to stop. All of it,” said Jayne while recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode.

Jayne also said she “did all the wrong things in front of everyone.”

“I made choices to numb myself, bad choices. And I know this. That’s why I continue to stay in therapy,” continued Jayne.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Shannon Beador’s Choice to Continue Drinking Alcohol

Judge has criticized Beador’s choice to continue to drink alcohol in RHOC season 18.

During a September 2024 appearance on the “Watch What Crappens” podcast, Judge said she believes Beador’s “superpower is playing victim.” In addition, she said she has taken issue with Beador’s alcohol consumption. According to Judge, she told Beador she needed to stop drinking the day following her September 2023 DUI arrest.

“I was crying on the phone with her. ‘I’m sorry.’ But I said, ‘Listen, this is a wake-up call. You have a drinking problem. Nobody got hurt. It’s a wake-up call. You need to get help.’ And it was something I’ve been wanting to say for years,” said Judge on “Watch What Crappens” episode.

During a September 2024 Us Weekly interview, Judge clarified that she regretted calling Beador an alcoholic in RHOC season 18. She suggested, however, that she believes Beador should stop drinking alcohol.

“It’s very hard for me since I’ve known her and the struggles with alcohol and getting in an accident, getting a DUI and still drinking. I can’t wrap my brain around that at all. At all,” said Judge to the publication.

Judge also said she would like to be in a better place with Beador.

Shannon Beador Opened up About Her DUI Arrest in an August 2024 Interview

During an August 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Beador discussed her DUI arrest. She said she still has “a lot of shame” about the situation. In addition, she said she has continued to “work with a therapist and psychiatrist” to help her with her mental health. Beador also said she is no longer using alcohol as a coping mechanism.

Beador also addressed Judge’s criticism toward her. According to Beador, she “knew Tamra Judge was already gunning for [her] before the season started.”

“It’s never fun to be up against Tamra,” said Beador.

She also said she did not appreciate that Judge has labeled her as an alcoholic.

“It’s a character damning thing to say to a person. And it’s crossing the line. Because she has no knowledge, especially what I have been doing in the last year. She doesn’t know. So it’s not okay with me,” said Beador during the Entertainment Tonight interview.